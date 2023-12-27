Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 17 Value Meter

Jeff Erickson 
December 27, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

FLEX RANKINGS WILL BE UP BY 9:00A PT ON WEDNESDAY.

One game on Thursday (NOR-LAR), two games on Saturday (CIN-PIT, BUF-LAC), and three games on Christmas (LV-KC, NYG-PHI, BAL-SF)

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

1.Jalen Hurts PHI vs. ARI
2.*Dak Prescott DAL vs. DET
Note: The absence of Tyron Smith (back) was felt frequently at times against the Miami pass rush.
3.Lamar Jackson BAL vs. MIA
4.Jared Goff DET at DAL
5.*Brock Purdy SF at WAS
Note: Niners coach Kyle Shanahan is confident that Purdy (stinger) will be able to play this week against Washington.
6.Josh Allen BUF vs. NE
7.Matthew Stafford LA at NYG
8.*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. CIN
Note: The Chiefs' offense hit a new low in the home loss to the Raiders.
9.Jordan Love GB at MIN
10.*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at BAL
Note: Tagovailoa will likely be without Jaylen Waddle this week.
11.Justin Fields CHI vs. ATL
12.Baker Mayfield TB vs. NO
13.*C.J. Stroud HOU vs. TEN
Note: There's a decent chance that Stroud (concussion) returns this week - he was making significant progress over the weekend.
14.Kyler Murray ARZ at PHI
15.Derek Carr NO at TB
16.Russell Wilson DEN vs. LAC
17.*Nick Mullens MIN vs. GB
Note: We got the full Nick Mullens experience last week, with 411 passing yards but also four interceptions.
18.*Joe Flacco CLE vs. NYJ
Note: Teammate Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been placed on IR. Flacco is getting crazy volume each week, but I think the fun stops this week against the Jets.
19.*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. CAR
Note: Lawrence left last week's loss with an AC Joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. He is 'progressing' but his status for Sunday remains uncertain.
20.*Mason Rudolph PIT at SEA
Note: Rudolph is likely to start again this week.
21.Jake Browning CIN at KC
22.Geno Smith SEA vs. PIT
23.Gardner Minshew IND vs. LV
24.Taylor Heinicke ATL at CHI
25.Bryce Young CAR at JAX
26.Aidan O'Connell LV at IND
27.Ryan Tannehill TEN at HOU
28.Easton Stick LAC at DEN
29.Taysom Hill NO at TB
30.*Sam Howell WAS vs. SF
Note: Howell was benched for Jacoby Brissett for the second week in a row.
31.Bailey Zappe NE at BUF
32.*Trevor Siemian NYJ at CLE
Note: Siemian will draw another start on Thursday, with Zach Wilson ruled out again.
33.*Tyrod Taylor NYG vs. LAR
Note: Taylor took over for the second half and the Giants moved the ball better under him than with DeVito.
34.*Sam Darnold SF at WAS
Note: It appears that Brock Purdy (stinger) will be able to play, but if he isn't, Darnold would be be a good streaming option.
35.Jacoby Brissett WAS vs. SF
36.*Tommy DeVito NYG vs. LAR
Note: DeVito was benched at halftime in favor of Tyrod Taylor last week. I suspect that Taylor will start this week.
37.C.J. Beathard JAC vs. CAR
38.*Will Levis TEN at HOU
Note: Levis (ankle) will likely try to practice Wednesday after sitting out last week's loss to the Seahawks.
39.*Case Keenum HOU vs. TEN
Note: Keenum was replaced by Davis Mills early for a brief period, and then for the entirety of the fourth quarter last week.
40.Davis Mills HOU vs. TEN
41.*Zach Wilson NYJ at CLE
Note: Wilson (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday night.
42.*Kenny Pickett PIT at SEA
Note: Pickett (ankle) is in the 'same position' as last week.

Running Backs

1.Christian McCaffrey SF at WAS
2.Jahmyr Gibbs DET at DAL
3.Kyren Williams LA at NYG
4.*Alvin Kamara NO at TB
Note: Kamara was a big disappointment last week after helping carry his fantasy managers to the playoffs in the first place.
5.James Cook BUF vs. NE
6.Saquon Barkley NYG vs. LAR
7.Rachaad White TB vs. NO
8.Derrick Henry TEN at HOU
9.D'Andre Swift PHI vs. ARI
10.Jonathan Taylor IND vs. LV
11.Chuba Hubbard CAR at JAX
12.Joe Mixon CIN at KC
13.James Conner ARZ at PHI
14.Bijan Robinson ATL at CHI
15.Tony Pollard DAL vs. DET
16.De'Von Achane MIA at BAL
17.David Montgomery DET at DAL
18.*Travis Etienne JAC vs. CAR
Note: The Jaguars have continued to struggle running the ball as of late, though the last two weeks were against good run defenses (CLE, TB), and in the latter case they were way behind early on.
19.Kenneth Walker SEA vs. PIT
20.*Austin Ekeler LAC at DEN
Note: Ekeler was back to a starter's workload on Saturday night.
21.Ty Chandler MIN vs. GB
22.Ezekiel Elliott NE at BUF
23.Aaron Jones GB at MIN
24.Devin Singletary HOU vs. TEN
25.Breece Hall NYJ at CLE
26.Najee Harris PIT at SEA
27.*Raheem Mostert MIA at BAL
Note: Mostert sat out most of the second half against the Cowboys with a sore shin, and only played 19 snaps.
28.Zamir White LV at IND
29.Khalil Herbert CHI vs. ATL
30.Javonte Williams DEN vs. LAC
31.Gus Edwards BAL vs. MIA
32.Jerome Ford CLE vs. NYJ
33.*Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. CIN
Note: Edwards-Helaire could get more work this week, as Jerick McKinnon (groin) is on IR and Isiah Pacheco is in the concussion protocol.
34.Antonio Gibson WAS vs. SF
35.Jaylen Warren PIT at SEA
36.*AJ Dillon GB at MIN
Note: Dillon scored last week, but had just seven carries compared to 21 for Aaron Jones.
37.Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. ARI
38.Tyjae Spears TEN at HOU
39.*Kareem Hunt CLE vs. NYJ
Note: Hunt (groin) was limited at Tuesday's practice.
40.Justice Hill BAL vs. MIA
41.Tyler Allgeier ATL at CHI
42.*Roschon Johnson CHI vs. ATL
Note: Johnson ceded more work to Khalil Herbert this week.
43.Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. PIT
44.Chase Brown CIN at KC
45.Alexander Mattison MIN vs. GB
46.Trey Sermon IND vs. LV
47.Jeff Wilson MIA at BAL
48.Latavius Murray BUF vs. NE
49.Rico Dowdle DAL vs. DET
50.Samaje Perine DEN vs. LAC
51.Ameer Abdullah LV at IND
52.Patrick Taylor GB at MIN
53.Tyler Goodson IND vs. LV
54.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. LAC
55.Emari Demercado ARZ at PHI
56.Royce Freeman LA at NYG
57.Dameon Pierce HOU vs. TEN
58.Joshua Kelley LAC at DEN
59.Pierre Strong CLE vs. NYJ
60.D'Ernest Johnson JAC vs. CAR
61.Jordan Mason SF at WAS
62.Michael Carter ARZ at PHI
63.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at CHI
64.*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. CIN
Note: Pacheco left with a concussion in Monday's loss to the Raiders.
65.*Chris Rodriguez WAS vs. SF
Note: Rodriguez had his foot in a walking boot after Sunday's game against the Jets, and on Tuesday coach Ron Rivera said that Rodriguez was scheduled for an MRI on his ankle.
66.*Josh Jacobs LV at IND
Note: Jacobs (quad) was unable to go on Monday. Chances are that he'll be able to return this week, but might he lose some time to Zamir White, who has played well in Jacobs' absence?
67.D'Onta Foreman CHI vs. ATL
68.*Elijah Mitchell SF at WAS
Note: Mitchell (knee) is likely to return this week to be McCaffrey's backup, though we'll wait until he fully practices before moving him up in the rankings.
69.*Miles Sanders CAR at JAX
Note: Sanders injured his toe in the loss to the Packers last week.
70.Brian Robinson WAS vs. SF
71.Zack Moss IND vs. LV
72.Rhamondre Stevenson NE at BUF

Wide Receivers

1.CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. DET
2.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. GB
3.Tyreek Hill MIA at BAL
4.A.J. Brown PHI vs. ARI
5.Deebo Samuel SF at WAS
6.Puka Nacua LA at NYG
7.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at DAL
8.Brandon Aiyuk SF at WAS
9.Mike Evans TB vs. NO
10.Cooper Kupp LA at NYG
11.DK Metcalf SEA vs. PIT
12.Chris Olave NO at TB
13.Amari Cooper CLE vs. NYJ
14.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. ARI
15.*DJ Moore CHI vs. ATL
Note: Moore rolled his ankle early in the win over the Cardinals, only to return to the game but have an ineffective day.
16.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. NE
17.Calvin Ridley JAC vs. CAR
18.Davante Adams LV at IND
19.Chris Godwin TB vs. NO
20.Garrett Wilson NYJ at CLE
21.George Pickens PIT at SEA
22.*Tee Higgins CIN at KC
Note: Higgins was big last week with Chase out, but he likely will draw Sneed this week.
23.Rashee Rice KC vs. CIN
24.Zay Flowers BAL vs. MIA
25.Adam Thielen CAR at JAX
26.Drake London ATL at CHI
27.DeAndre Hopkins TEN at HOU
28.Tyler Lockett SEA vs. PIT
29.K.J. Osborn MIN vs. GB
30.Curtis Samuel WAS vs. SF
31.Demario Douglas NE at BUF
32.Diontae Johnson PIT at SEA
33.Rashid Shaheed NO at TB
34.Joshua Palmer LAC at DEN
35.Romeo Doubs GB at MIN
36.*Terry McLaurin WAS vs. SF
Note: I'd move McLaurin back up into the high 20's, low-teens even if the Commanders decide to start Brissett.
37.Brandin Cooks DAL vs. DET
38.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. PIT
39.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. LAR
40.Demarcus Robinson LA at NYG
41.Josh Downs IND vs. LV
42.Gabe Davis BUF vs. NE
43.Odell Beckham BAL vs. MIA
44.Tyler Boyd CIN at KC
45.Noah Brown HOU vs. TEN
46.Jakobi Meyers LV at IND
47.Elijah Moore CLE vs. NYJ
48.DeVante Parker NE at BUF
49.Nico Collins HOU vs. TEN
50.Alec Pierce IND vs. LV
51.Jonathan Mingo CAR at JAX
52.Quentin Johnston LAC at DEN
53.Robert Woods HOU vs. TEN
54.Jameson Williams DET at DAL
55.Parker Washington JAC vs. CAR
56.Michael Gallup DAL vs. DET
57.Jahan Dotson WAS vs. SF
58.*Marvin Mims DEN vs. LAC
Note: Mims could get a lot more snaps this week if Courtland Sutton (concussion) can't play.
59.Jamal Agnew JAC vs. CAR
60.Josh Reynolds DET at DAL
61.Richie James KC vs. CIN
62.Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. LAC
63.Justin Watson KC vs. CIN
64.Khalil Shakir BUF vs. NE
65.A.T. Perry NO at TB
66.Nelson Agholor BAL vs. MIA
67.Cedrick Wilson MIA at BAL
68.Rondale Moore ARZ at PHI
69.Bo Melton GB at MIN
70.Rashod Bateman BAL vs. MIA
71.Kalif Raymond DET at DAL
72.*Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LAC
Note: Sutton is in the concussion protocol after the loss to the Patriots.
73.*Jordan Addison MIN vs. GB
Note: Addison is day-to-day with the ankle injury that forced him out of Sunday's loss to the Lions.
74.*Dontayvion Wicks GB at MIN
Note: Wicks left last week's game with a chest injury.
75.Marquise Brown ARZ at PHI
76.*Jaylen Waddle MIA at BAL
Note: Waddle may have suffered a high-ankle injury in the win over the Cowboys and is unlikely to play this week.
77.*Zay Jones JAC vs. CAR
Note: Jones (hamstring) missed last week's loss to the Bucs, but coach Doug Pederson expressed optimism that Jones could return this week.
78.JuJu Smith-Schuster NE at BUF
79.Michael Pittman IND vs. LV
80.Jayden Reed GB at MIN
81.Christian Watson GB at MIN
82.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at KC
83.Keenan Allen LAC at DEN

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC vs. CIN
2.George Kittle SF at WAS
3.Trey McBride ARZ at PHI
4.Sam LaPorta DET at DAL
5.Evan Engram JAC vs. CAR
6.Jake Ferguson DAL vs. DET
7.Dallas Goedert PHI vs. ARI
8.David Njoku CLE vs. NYJ
9.Isaiah Likely BAL vs. MIA
10.Dalton Schultz HOU vs. TEN
11.Pat Freiermuth PIT at SEA
12.*Cole Kmet CHI vs. ATL
Note: Kmet left Sunday's win late in the game with a knee injury.
13.Kyle Pitts ATL at CHI
14.Tucker Kraft GB at MIN
15.Durham Smythe MIA at BAL
16.*Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. NE
Note: I underestimated how much Dawson Knox's return would hurt Kincaid's production.
17.Logan Thomas WAS vs. SF
18.Darren Waller NYG vs. LAR
19.Gerald Everett LAC at DEN
20.Cade Otton TB vs. NO
21.*Josh Oliver MIN vs. GB
Note: Oliver will likely take on a bigger role with T.J. Hockenson out. He only played 19 offensive snaps last week, but he's had twice as many receptions as teammate Johnny Mundt.
22.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at HOU
23.Juwan Johnson NO at TB
24.Tyler Conklin NYJ at CLE
25.Tanner Hudson CIN at KC
26.Brevin Jordan HOU vs. TEN
27.Tyler Higbee LA at NYG
28.Jonnu Smith ATL at CHI
29.Dawson Knox BUF vs. NE
30.Mike Gesicki NE at BUF
31.Noah Fant SEA vs. PIT
32.Hunter Henry NE at BUF
33.Michael Mayer LV at IND
34.*T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. GB
Note: Suffered a torn ACL and MCL in the loss to the Lions.

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Christian McCaffrey SF at WAS

Kickers

1.Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. DET
2.Justin Tucker BAL vs. MIA
3.Cameron Dicker LAC at DEN
4.Jake Elliott PHI vs. ARI
5.Jason Myers SEA vs. PIT
6.Tyler Bass BUF vs. NE
7.*Harrison Butker KC vs. CIN
Note: After not missing all season, Butker has now missed a kick in back-to-back weeks.
8.Jake Moody SF at WAS
9.Evan McPherson CIN at KC
10.Chris Boswell PIT at SEA
11.Michael Badgley DET at DAL
12.Matt Gay IND vs. LV
13.Blake Grupe NO at TB
14.Younghoe Koo ATL at CHI
15.Wil Lutz DEN vs. LAC
16.Greg Joseph MIN vs. GB
17.Matt Prater ARZ at PHI
18.Jason Sanders MIA at BAL
19.Anders Carlson GB at MIN
20.Mason Crosby NYG vs. LAR
21.Daniel Carlson LV at IND
22.Chase McLaughlin TB vs. NO
23.Lucas Havrisik LA at NYG
24.Brandon McManus JAC vs. CAR
25.Cairo Santos CHI vs. ATL
26.Joey Slye WAS vs. SF
27.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. TEN
28.Nick Folk TEN at HOU
29.*Riley Patterson CLE vs. NYJ
Note: Replacing Dustin Hopkins this week.
30.Eddy Pineiro CAR at JAX
31.Chad Ryland NE at BUF
32.*Greg Zuerlein NYJ at CLE
Note: Zuerlein (quad) is uncertain for Thursday night. He was limited on Tuesday.
33.*Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. NYJ
Note: Hopkins has been ruled out for this week after injuring his hamstring on kick return duties.

Defenses

1.*Cleveland Browns vs. NYJ
Note: Gets to face Trevor Siemian at home.
2.Buffalo Bills vs. NE
3.Philadelphia Eagles vs. ARI
4.San Francisco 49ers at WAS
5.Denver Broncos vs. LAC
6.Los Angeles Rams at NYG
7.Chicago Bears vs. ATL
8.Baltimore Ravens vs. MIA
9.Jacksonville Jaguars vs. CAR
10.Kansas City Chiefs vs. CIN
11.New York Jets at CLE
12.Seattle Seahawks vs. PIT
13.Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO
14.*Las Vegas Raiders at IND
Note: As is the case with the Bears, this is a real defense now.
15.Houston Texans vs. TEN
16.Atlanta Falcons at CHI
17.Pittsburgh Steelers at SEA
18.Dallas Cowboys vs. DET
19.Indianapolis Colts vs. LV
20.Green Bay Packers at MIN
21.Cincinnati Bengals at KC
22.Detroit Lions at DAL
23.Miami Dolphins at BAL
24.Washington Commanders vs. SF
25.New Orleans Saints at TB
26.Minnesota Vikings vs. GB
27.Arizona Cardinals at PHI
28.Tennessee Titans at HOU
29.Carolina Panthers at JAX
30.Los Angeles Chargers at DEN
31.New England Patriots at BUF
32.New York Giants vs. LAR
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
