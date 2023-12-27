Weekly Rankings: Week 17 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
FLEX RANKINGS WILL BE UP BY 9:00A PT ON WEDNESDAY.
One game on Thursday (NOR-LAR), two games on Saturday (CIN-PIT, BUF-LAC), and three games on Christmas (LV-KC, NYG-PHI, BAL-SF)
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Jalen Hurts PHI vs. ARI
|2.
|*Dak Prescott DAL vs. DET
Note: The absence of Tyron Smith (back) was felt frequently at times against the Miami pass rush.
|3.
|Lamar Jackson BAL vs. MIA
|4.
|Jared Goff DET at DAL
|5.
|*Brock Purdy SF at WAS
Note: Niners coach Kyle Shanahan is confident that Purdy (stinger) will be able to play this week against Washington.
|6.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. NE
|7.
|Matthew Stafford LA at NYG
|8.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. CIN
Note: The Chiefs' offense hit a new low in the home loss to the Raiders.
|9.
|Jordan Love GB at MIN
|10.
|*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at BAL
Note: Tagovailoa will likely be without Jaylen Waddle this week.
|11.
|Justin Fields CHI vs. ATL
|12.
|Baker Mayfield TB vs. NO
|13.
|*C.J. Stroud HOU vs. TEN
Note: There's a decent chance that Stroud (concussion) returns this week - he was making significant progress over the weekend.
|14.
|Kyler Murray ARZ at PHI
|15.
|Derek Carr NO at TB
|16.
|Russell Wilson DEN vs. LAC
|17.
|*Nick Mullens MIN vs. GB
Note: We got the full Nick Mullens experience last week, with 411 passing yards but also four interceptions.
|18.
|*Joe Flacco CLE vs. NYJ
Note: Teammate Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been placed on IR. Flacco is getting crazy volume each week, but I think the fun stops this week against the Jets.
|19.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. CAR
Note: Lawrence left last week's loss with an AC Joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. He is 'progressing' but his status for Sunday remains uncertain.
|20.
|*Mason Rudolph PIT at SEA
Note: Rudolph is likely to start again this week.
|21.
|Jake Browning CIN at KC
|22.
|Geno Smith SEA vs. PIT
|23.
|Gardner Minshew IND vs. LV
|24.
|Taylor Heinicke ATL at CHI
|25.
|Bryce Young CAR at JAX
|26.
|Aidan O'Connell LV at IND
|27.
|Ryan Tannehill TEN at HOU
|28.
|Easton Stick LAC at DEN
|29.
|Taysom Hill NO at TB
|30.
|*Sam Howell WAS vs. SF
Note: Howell was benched for Jacoby Brissett for the second week in a row.
|31.
|Bailey Zappe NE at BUF
|32.
|*Trevor Siemian NYJ at CLE
Note: Siemian will draw another start on Thursday, with Zach Wilson ruled out again.
|33.
|*Tyrod Taylor NYG vs. LAR
Note: Taylor took over for the second half and the Giants moved the ball better under him than with DeVito.
|34.
|*Sam Darnold SF at WAS
Note: It appears that Brock Purdy (stinger) will be able to play, but if he isn't, Darnold would be be a good streaming option.
|35.
|Jacoby Brissett WAS vs. SF
|36.
|*Tommy DeVito NYG vs. LAR
Note: DeVito was benched at halftime in favor of Tyrod Taylor last week. I suspect that Taylor will start this week.
|37.
|C.J. Beathard JAC vs. CAR
|38.
|*Will Levis TEN at HOU
Note: Levis (ankle) will likely try to practice Wednesday after sitting out last week's loss to the Seahawks.
|39.
|*Case Keenum HOU vs. TEN
Note: Keenum was replaced by Davis Mills early for a brief period, and then for the entirety of the fourth quarter last week.
|40.
|Davis Mills HOU vs. TEN
|41.
|*Zach Wilson NYJ at CLE
Note: Wilson (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday night.
|42.
|*Kenny Pickett PIT at SEA
Note: Pickett (ankle) is in the 'same position' as last week.
Running Backs
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at WAS
|2.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at DAL
|3.
|Kyren Williams LA at NYG
|4.
|*Alvin Kamara NO at TB
Note: Kamara was a big disappointment last week after helping carry his fantasy managers to the playoffs in the first place.
|5.
|James Cook BUF vs. NE
|6.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. LAR
|7.
|Rachaad White TB vs. NO
|8.
|Derrick Henry TEN at HOU
|9.
|D'Andre Swift PHI vs. ARI
|10.
|Jonathan Taylor IND vs. LV
|11.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at JAX
|12.
|Joe Mixon CIN at KC
|13.
|James Conner ARZ at PHI
|14.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at CHI
|15.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. DET
|16.
|De'Von Achane MIA at BAL
|17.
|David Montgomery DET at DAL
|18.
|*Travis Etienne JAC vs. CAR
Note: The Jaguars have continued to struggle running the ball as of late, though the last two weeks were against good run defenses (CLE, TB), and in the latter case they were way behind early on.
|19.
|Kenneth Walker SEA vs. PIT
|20.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC at DEN
Note: Ekeler was back to a starter's workload on Saturday night.
|21.
|Ty Chandler MIN vs. GB
|22.
|Ezekiel Elliott NE at BUF
|23.
|Aaron Jones GB at MIN
|24.
|Devin Singletary HOU vs. TEN
|25.
|Breece Hall NYJ at CLE
|26.
|Najee Harris PIT at SEA
|27.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA at BAL
Note: Mostert sat out most of the second half against the Cowboys with a sore shin, and only played 19 snaps.
|28.
|Zamir White LV at IND
|29.
|Khalil Herbert CHI vs. ATL
|30.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. LAC
|31.
|Gus Edwards BAL vs. MIA
|32.
|Jerome Ford CLE vs. NYJ
|33.
|*Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. CIN
Note: Edwards-Helaire could get more work this week, as Jerick McKinnon (groin) is on IR and Isiah Pacheco is in the concussion protocol.
|34.
|Antonio Gibson WAS vs. SF
|35.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at SEA
|36.
|*AJ Dillon GB at MIN
Note: Dillon scored last week, but had just seven carries compared to 21 for Aaron Jones.
|37.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. ARI
|38.
|Tyjae Spears TEN at HOU
|39.
|*Kareem Hunt CLE vs. NYJ
Note: Hunt (groin) was limited at Tuesday's practice.
|40.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. MIA
|41.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at CHI
|42.
|*Roschon Johnson CHI vs. ATL
Note: Johnson ceded more work to Khalil Herbert this week.
|43.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. PIT
|44.
|Chase Brown CIN at KC
|45.
|Alexander Mattison MIN vs. GB
|46.
|Trey Sermon IND vs. LV
|47.
|Jeff Wilson MIA at BAL
|48.
|Latavius Murray BUF vs. NE
|49.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. DET
|50.
|Samaje Perine DEN vs. LAC
|51.
|Ameer Abdullah LV at IND
|52.
|Patrick Taylor GB at MIN
|53.
|Tyler Goodson IND vs. LV
|54.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. LAC
|55.
|Emari Demercado ARZ at PHI
|56.
|Royce Freeman LA at NYG
|57.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. TEN
|58.
|Joshua Kelley LAC at DEN
|59.
|Pierre Strong CLE vs. NYJ
|60.
|D'Ernest Johnson JAC vs. CAR
|61.
|Jordan Mason SF at WAS
|62.
|Michael Carter ARZ at PHI
|63.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at CHI
|64.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. CIN
Note: Pacheco left with a concussion in Monday's loss to the Raiders.
|65.
|*Chris Rodriguez WAS vs. SF
Note: Rodriguez had his foot in a walking boot after Sunday's game against the Jets, and on Tuesday coach Ron Rivera said that Rodriguez was scheduled for an MRI on his ankle.
|66.
|*Josh Jacobs LV at IND
Note: Jacobs (quad) was unable to go on Monday. Chances are that he'll be able to return this week, but might he lose some time to Zamir White, who has played well in Jacobs' absence?
|67.
|D'Onta Foreman CHI vs. ATL
|68.
|*Elijah Mitchell SF at WAS
Note: Mitchell (knee) is likely to return this week to be McCaffrey's backup, though we'll wait until he fully practices before moving him up in the rankings.
|69.
|*Miles Sanders CAR at JAX
Note: Sanders injured his toe in the loss to the Packers last week.
|70.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. SF
|71.
|Zack Moss IND vs. LV
|72.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at BUF
Wide Receivers
|1.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. DET
|2.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. GB
|3.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at BAL
|4.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. ARI
|5.
|Deebo Samuel SF at WAS
|6.
|Puka Nacua LA at NYG
|7.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at DAL
|8.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at WAS
|9.
|Mike Evans TB vs. NO
|10.
|Cooper Kupp LA at NYG
|11.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. PIT
|12.
|Chris Olave NO at TB
|13.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. NYJ
|14.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. ARI
|15.
|*DJ Moore CHI vs. ATL
Note: Moore rolled his ankle early in the win over the Cardinals, only to return to the game but have an ineffective day.
|16.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. NE
|17.
|Calvin Ridley JAC vs. CAR
|18.
|Davante Adams LV at IND
|19.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. NO
|20.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at CLE
|21.
|George Pickens PIT at SEA
|22.
|*Tee Higgins CIN at KC
Note: Higgins was big last week with Chase out, but he likely will draw Sneed this week.
|23.
|Rashee Rice KC vs. CIN
|24.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. MIA
|25.
|Adam Thielen CAR at JAX
|26.
|Drake London ATL at CHI
|27.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN at HOU
|28.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. PIT
|29.
|K.J. Osborn MIN vs. GB
|30.
|Curtis Samuel WAS vs. SF
|31.
|Demario Douglas NE at BUF
|32.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at SEA
|33.
|Rashid Shaheed NO at TB
|34.
|Joshua Palmer LAC at DEN
|35.
|Romeo Doubs GB at MIN
|36.
|*Terry McLaurin WAS vs. SF
Note: I'd move McLaurin back up into the high 20's, low-teens even if the Commanders decide to start Brissett.
|37.
|Brandin Cooks DAL vs. DET
|38.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. PIT
|39.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. LAR
|40.
|Demarcus Robinson LA at NYG
|41.
|Josh Downs IND vs. LV
|42.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. NE
|43.
|Odell Beckham BAL vs. MIA
|44.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at KC
|45.
|Noah Brown HOU vs. TEN
|46.
|Jakobi Meyers LV at IND
|47.
|Elijah Moore CLE vs. NYJ
|48.
|DeVante Parker NE at BUF
|49.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. TEN
|50.
|Alec Pierce IND vs. LV
|51.
|Jonathan Mingo CAR at JAX
|52.
|Quentin Johnston LAC at DEN
|53.
|Robert Woods HOU vs. TEN
|54.
|Jameson Williams DET at DAL
|55.
|Parker Washington JAC vs. CAR
|56.
|Michael Gallup DAL vs. DET
|57.
|Jahan Dotson WAS vs. SF
|58.
|*Marvin Mims DEN vs. LAC
Note: Mims could get a lot more snaps this week if Courtland Sutton (concussion) can't play.
|59.
|Jamal Agnew JAC vs. CAR
|60.
|Josh Reynolds DET at DAL
|61.
|Richie James KC vs. CIN
|62.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. LAC
|63.
|Justin Watson KC vs. CIN
|64.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. NE
|65.
|A.T. Perry NO at TB
|66.
|Nelson Agholor BAL vs. MIA
|67.
|Cedrick Wilson MIA at BAL
|68.
|Rondale Moore ARZ at PHI
|69.
|Bo Melton GB at MIN
|70.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. MIA
|71.
|Kalif Raymond DET at DAL
|72.
|*Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LAC
Note: Sutton is in the concussion protocol after the loss to the Patriots.
|73.
|*Jordan Addison MIN vs. GB
Note: Addison is day-to-day with the ankle injury that forced him out of Sunday's loss to the Lions.
|74.
|*Dontayvion Wicks GB at MIN
Note: Wicks left last week's game with a chest injury.
|75.
|Marquise Brown ARZ at PHI
|76.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA at BAL
Note: Waddle may have suffered a high-ankle injury in the win over the Cowboys and is unlikely to play this week.
|77.
|*Zay Jones JAC vs. CAR
Note: Jones (hamstring) missed last week's loss to the Bucs, but coach Doug Pederson expressed optimism that Jones could return this week.
|78.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster NE at BUF
|79.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. LV
|80.
|Jayden Reed GB at MIN
|81.
|Christian Watson GB at MIN
|82.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at KC
|83.
|Keenan Allen LAC at DEN
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. CIN
|2.
|George Kittle SF at WAS
|3.
|Trey McBride ARZ at PHI
|4.
|Sam LaPorta DET at DAL
|5.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. CAR
|6.
|Jake Ferguson DAL vs. DET
|7.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. ARI
|8.
|David Njoku CLE vs. NYJ
|9.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. MIA
|10.
|Dalton Schultz HOU vs. TEN
|11.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at SEA
|12.
|*Cole Kmet CHI vs. ATL
Note: Kmet left Sunday's win late in the game with a knee injury.
|13.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at CHI
|14.
|Tucker Kraft GB at MIN
|15.
|Durham Smythe MIA at BAL
|16.
|*Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. NE
Note: I underestimated how much Dawson Knox's return would hurt Kincaid's production.
|17.
|Logan Thomas WAS vs. SF
|18.
|Darren Waller NYG vs. LAR
|19.
|Gerald Everett LAC at DEN
|20.
|Cade Otton TB vs. NO
|21.
|*Josh Oliver MIN vs. GB
Note: Oliver will likely take on a bigger role with T.J. Hockenson out. He only played 19 offensive snaps last week, but he's had twice as many receptions as teammate Johnny Mundt.
|22.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at HOU
|23.
|Juwan Johnson NO at TB
|24.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at CLE
|25.
|Tanner Hudson CIN at KC
|26.
|Brevin Jordan HOU vs. TEN
|27.
|Tyler Higbee LA at NYG
|28.
|Jonnu Smith ATL at CHI
|29.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. NE
|30.
|Mike Gesicki NE at BUF
|31.
|Noah Fant SEA vs. PIT
|32.
|Hunter Henry NE at BUF
|33.
|Michael Mayer LV at IND
|34.
|*T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. GB
Note: Suffered a torn ACL and MCL in the loss to the Lions.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at WAS
Kickers
|1.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. DET
|2.
|Justin Tucker BAL vs. MIA
|3.
|Cameron Dicker LAC at DEN
|4.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. ARI
|5.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. PIT
|6.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. NE
|7.
|*Harrison Butker KC vs. CIN
Note: After not missing all season, Butker has now missed a kick in back-to-back weeks.
|8.
|Jake Moody SF at WAS
|9.
|Evan McPherson CIN at KC
|10.
|Chris Boswell PIT at SEA
|11.
|Michael Badgley DET at DAL
|12.
|Matt Gay IND vs. LV
|13.
|Blake Grupe NO at TB
|14.
|Younghoe Koo ATL at CHI
|15.
|Wil Lutz DEN vs. LAC
|16.
|Greg Joseph MIN vs. GB
|17.
|Matt Prater ARZ at PHI
|18.
|Jason Sanders MIA at BAL
|19.
|Anders Carlson GB at MIN
|20.
|Mason Crosby NYG vs. LAR
|21.
|Daniel Carlson LV at IND
|22.
|Chase McLaughlin TB vs. NO
|23.
|Lucas Havrisik LA at NYG
|24.
|Brandon McManus JAC vs. CAR
|25.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. ATL
|26.
|Joey Slye WAS vs. SF
|27.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. TEN
|28.
|Nick Folk TEN at HOU
|29.
|*Riley Patterson CLE vs. NYJ
Note: Replacing Dustin Hopkins this week.
|30.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at JAX
|31.
|Chad Ryland NE at BUF
|32.
|*Greg Zuerlein NYJ at CLE
Note: Zuerlein (quad) is uncertain for Thursday night. He was limited on Tuesday.
|33.
|*Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. NYJ
Note: Hopkins has been ruled out for this week after injuring his hamstring on kick return duties.
Defenses
|1.
|*Cleveland Browns vs. NYJ
Note: Gets to face Trevor Siemian at home.
|2.
|Buffalo Bills vs. NE
|3.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. ARI
|4.
|San Francisco 49ers at WAS
|5.
|Denver Broncos vs. LAC
|6.
|Los Angeles Rams at NYG
|7.
|Chicago Bears vs. ATL
|8.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. MIA
|9.
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. CAR
|10.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. CIN
|11.
|New York Jets at CLE
|12.
|Seattle Seahawks vs. PIT
|13.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO
|14.
|*Las Vegas Raiders at IND
Note: As is the case with the Bears, this is a real defense now.
|15.
|Houston Texans vs. TEN
|16.
|Atlanta Falcons at CHI
|17.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at SEA
|18.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. DET
|19.
|Indianapolis Colts vs. LV
|20.
|Green Bay Packers at MIN
|21.
|Cincinnati Bengals at KC
|22.
|Detroit Lions at DAL
|23.
|Miami Dolphins at BAL
|24.
|Washington Commanders vs. SF
|25.
|New Orleans Saints at TB
|26.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. GB
|27.
|Arizona Cardinals at PHI
|28.
|Tennessee Titans at HOU
|29.
|Carolina Panthers at JAX
|30.
|Los Angeles Chargers at DEN
|31.
|New England Patriots at BUF
|32.
|New York Giants vs. LAR