Weekly Rankings: Week 16 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
December 20, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

One game on Thursday (NOR-LAR), two games on Saturday (CIN-PIT, BUF-LAC), and three games on Christmas (LV-KC, NYG-PHI, BAL-SF)

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

1.*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. NYG
Note: Hurts really struggled in the passing game against the Seahawks, though his fantasy day was salvaged by his 82 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
2.Patrick Mahomes KC vs. LV
3.*Josh Allen BUF at LAC
Note: Allen threw just 15 passes last week because the run game was working so well, and because the Bills rested their starters in the fourth quarter.
4.*Dak Prescott DAL at MIA
Note: Prescott gets another road game this week, albeit in Miami instead of Buffalo this week.
5.Jared Goff DET at MIN
6.Lamar Jackson BAL at SF
7.Brock Purdy SF vs. BAL
8.Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. DAL
9.Justin Fields CHI vs. ARI
10.Matthew Stafford LA vs. NO
11.Baker Mayfield TB vs. JAX
12.Jordan Love GB at CAR
13.Jake Browning CIN at PIT
14.Joe Flacco CLE at HOU
15.Kyler Murray ARZ at CHI
16.Gardner Minshew IND at ATL
17.*Nick Mullens MIN vs. DET
Note: Mullens has been confirmed as the starter for Sunday's game against the Lions.
18.Russell Wilson DEN vs. NE
19.Derek Carr NO at LAR
20.Aidan O'Connell LV at KC
21.*Taylor Heinicke ATL vs. IND
Note: Heinicke was named the starter over Desmond Ridder for this week in an attempt to save the Falcons' season.
22.*Tommy DeVito NYG at PHI
Note: DeVito briefly left in the second quarter with an injury but later returned, and will be the starter this week.
23.*Drew Lock SEA at TEN
Note: Lock led the Seahawks on an epic game-winning drive but otherwise was pedestrian beforehand against the Eagles. Geno Smith will start if 100 percent healthy, but that determination likely won't be made until after a series of practices.
24.*Mason Rudolph PIT vs. CIN
Note: Rudolph is expected to start Saturday against the Bengals, though it's possible that Kenny Pickett (ankle) could play.
25.*Sam Howell WAS at NYJ
Note: Howell will remain the starter despite getting benched last week against the Rams, with his replacement Jacoby Brissett getting much better results.
26.Easton Stick LAC vs. BUF
27.Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. SEA
28.*Taysom Hill NO at LAR
Note: Hill had minimal usage last week against the Giants. I'd expect him to be more involved this week. Once again, I'd put him in around 12-14 among TE's.
29.*C.J. Beathard JAC at TB
Note: Teammate Trevor Lawrence is in the concussion protocol.
30.Bryce Young CAR vs. GB
31.Case Keenum HOU vs. CLE
32.Bailey Zappe NE at DEN
33.*Trevor Siemian NYJ vs. WAS
Note: Siemian replaced Zach Wilson (concussion) last week and could be in line to start this week, as Aaron Rodgers is unlikely to be activated this season.
34.*Trevor Lawrence JAC at TB
Note: Lawrence was placed in the concussion protocol after Sunday night's loss to the Ravens.
35.*Geno Smith SEA at TEN
Note: Smith (groin) was active but didn't play Monday night. Afterwards, coach Pete Carroll said that Smith will be the starter if he's 100 percent healthy this week against Tennessee.
36.*Tyrod Taylor NYG at PHI
Note: Taylor briefly entered for an injured Tommy DeVito last week, but DeVito later returned and will play this week.
37.*Will Levis TEN vs. SEA
Note: Levis suffered an ankle sprain on the final offensive snap for the Titans in overtime last week. The team compared his injury to that suffered by Ryan Tannehill last year, an injury that forced Tannehill to miss time.
38.*C.J. Stroud HOU vs. CLE
Note: Stroud (concussion) is likely to miss another game this week.
39.*Zach Wilson NYJ vs. WAS
Note: Wilson is currently in the concussion protocol after leaving last week's loss to Miami.
40.*Desmond Ridder ATL vs. IND
Note: Benched in favor of Taylor Heinicke again.
41.*Kenny Pickett PIT vs. CIN
Note: Pickett (ankle) was listed as limited on Tuesday, and 'the door is ajar' for him to be available for Saturday's game against the Bengals. Mason Rudolph is expected to start.
42.*Mitch Trubisky PIT vs. CIN
Note: Demoted to third-string. Mason Rudolph is expected to start.

Running Backs

1.Christian McCaffrey SF vs. BAL
2.Alvin Kamara NO at LAR
3.James Cook BUF at LAC
4.Kyren Williams LA vs. NO
5.Jahmyr Gibbs DET at MIN
6.Rachaad White TB vs. JAX
7.Saquon Barkley NYG at PHI
8.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. DAL
9.Joe Mixon CIN at PIT
10.*Kenneth Walker SEA at TEN
Note: Walker dominated the workload on Monday night.
11.Travis Etienne JAC at TB
12.Tony Pollard DAL at MIA
13.Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. GB
14.*Derrick Henry TEN vs. SEA
Note: Terrible against the Texans.
15.*Bijan Robinson ATL vs. IND
Note: Lost a fumble and only received seven carries in a plus matchup (albeit in the rain) against Carolina.
16.David Montgomery DET at MIN
17.De'Von Achane MIA vs. DAL
18.Ty Chandler MIN vs. DET
19.*Devin Singletary HOU vs. CLE
Note: Singletary returned to being a three-down back this week, with Dameon Pierce nearly erased from the game plan.
20.James Conner ARZ at CHI
21.D'Andre Swift PHI vs. NYG
22.*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. LV
Note: Pacheco is due back this week - he was medically cleared last week but the Chiefs treated him cautiously.
23.*Austin Ekeler LAC vs. BUF
Note: Ekeler's workload was reduced last week, albeit in a blowout loss and with a head coach who has subsequently been fired.
24.Ezekiel Elliott NE at DEN
25.Aaron Jones GB at CAR
26.Jerome Ford CLE at HOU
27.Gus Edwards BAL at SF
28.Breece Hall NYJ vs. WAS
29.Jaylen Warren PIT vs. CIN
30.Jerick McKinnon KC vs. LV
31.Zamir White LV at KC
32.Javonte Williams DEN vs. NE
33.*Antonio Gibson WAS at NYJ
Note: Gibson's workload (45 percent snap share) was disappointing, considering that Brian Robinson was out.
34.*Trey Sermon IND at ATL
Note: Sermon and Tyler Goodson split the RB duties after Zack Moss (shoulder) got hurt.
35.Roschon Johnson CHI vs. ARI
36.*Najee Harris PIT vs. CIN
Note: Harris added injury to insult - he lost a critical fumble against the Colts on Saturday, and then was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice with a knee injury.
37.Tyjae Spears TEN vs. SEA
38.Kareem Hunt CLE at HOU
39.Zach Charbonnet SEA at TEN
40.Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. IND
41.Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. LV
42.*Chase Brown CIN at PIT
Note: Brown was limited at Tuesday's practice with a sternum injury.
43.*Justice Hill BAL at SF
Note: Hill might be viable again with Keaton Mitchell out, though he might not do much this week against the Niners.
44.D'Onta Foreman CHI vs. ARI
45.Miles Sanders CAR vs. GB
46.*Tyler Goodson IND at ATL
Note: Goodson was signed to the Colts active roster. He and Trey Sermon roughly split the RB duties after Zack Moss (shoulder) got hurt.
47.Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. NYG
48.Latavius Murray BUF at LAC
49.Patrick Taylor GB at CAR
50.Ameer Abdullah LV at KC
51.Chris Rodriguez WAS at NYJ
52.Emari Demercado ARZ at CHI
53.Rico Dowdle DAL at MIA
54.Royce Freeman LA vs. NO
55.Dameon Pierce HOU vs. CLE
56.Khalil Herbert CHI vs. ARI
57.Joshua Kelley LAC vs. BUF
58.Pierre Strong CLE at HOU
59.D'Ernest Johnson JAC at TB
60.Samaje Perine DEN vs. NE
61.Jordan Mason SF vs. BAL
62.Michael Carter ARZ at CHI
63.Kene Nwangwu MIN vs. DET
64.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. IND
65.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. NE
66.Matt Breida NYG at PHI
67.*Zack Moss IND at ATL
Note: Moss left with a shoulder injury in the win over the Steelers. He hopes to play this week, and x-rays on the shoulder came back negative.
68.*AJ Dillon GB at CAR
69.*Elijah Mitchell SF vs. BAL
70.*Brian Robinson WAS at NYJ
71.*Alexander Mattison MIN vs. DET
72.*Josh Jacobs LV at KC
73.*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at DEN
74.*Jonathan Taylor IND at ATL
Note: The Colts are hopeful that Taylor (thumb) might return this week, though the practice reports will tell the story.
75.*Keaton Mitchell BAL at SF
Note: Mitchell tore his ACL in the win over the Jaguars and has already been placed on IR.

Wide Receivers

1.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. DET
2.CeeDee Lamb DAL at MIA
3.*A.J. Brown PHI vs. NYG
Note: Brown appeared to have some conflict with quarterback Jalen Hurts during and after Monday's loss to the Seahawks.
4.Deebo Samuel SF vs. BAL
5.Cooper Kupp LA vs. NO
6.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at MIN
7.Mike Evans TB vs. JAX
8.DK Metcalf SEA at TEN
9.Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. BAL
10.Puka Nacua LA vs. NO
11.DJ Moore CHI vs. ARI
12.*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. DAL
Note: Waddle really picked up the slack with Tyreek Hill out, even though he briefly left the game after having the wind knocked out of him.
13.*Stefon Diggs BUF at LAC
Note: Diggs is getting hurt by the Bills' newfound emphasis on the running game.
14.Davante Adams LV at KC
15.Tee Higgins CIN at PIT
16.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. NE
17.*Rashee Rice KC vs. LV
Note: Rice caught all nine of his targets for 91 yards and a touchdown - the touchdown coming on a shovel pass from running back Jerick McKinnon.
18.Amari Cooper CLE at HOU
19.Drake London ATL vs. IND
20.DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. SEA
21.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. WAS
22.Calvin Ridley JAC at TB
23.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. NYG
24.*Zay Flowers BAL at SF
Note: Flowers and the rest of the Ravens' wide receivers were shockingly unproductive in a plus matchup against Jacksonville. I don't think the Ravens will have that luxury against the Niners.
25.*Chris Godwin TB vs. JAX
Note: Godwin easily had his best game of the year, catching 10 passes for 155 yards in the win over the Packers.
26.Odell Beckham BAL at SF
27.Curtis Samuel WAS at NYJ
28.Diontae Johnson PIT vs. CIN
29.Tyler Lockett SEA at TEN
30.Jordan Addison MIN vs. DET
31.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at PHI
32.Brandin Cooks DAL at MIA
33.*Jayden Reed GB at CAR
Note: Reed left Sunday's loss in the fourth quarter with a toe injury.
34.Adam Thielen CAR vs. GB
35.Tyler Boyd CIN at PIT
36.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. BUF
37.Jakobi Meyers LV at KC
38.Rashid Shaheed NO at LAR
39.Demario Douglas NE at DEN
40.Dontayvion Wicks GB at CAR
41.Elijah Moore CLE at HOU
42.*Terry McLaurin WAS at NYJ
Note: It took until Week 15 and a mid-game quarterback change to Jacoby Brissett for McLaurin to have his first 100-yard game of the season. Unfortunately, Sam Howell will be back in as the starter this week.
43.Romeo Doubs GB at CAR
44.George Pickens PIT vs. CIN
45.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at TEN
46.Josh Downs IND at ATL
47.Jonathan Mingo CAR vs. GB
48.*Noah Brown HOU vs. CLE
Note: Brown had eight catches for 82 yards and a score after getting shut out the previous two weeks.
49.*Demarcus Robinson LA vs. NO
Note: Caught a touchdown pass for the third straight week.
50.*D.J. Montgomery IND at ATL
Note: Between Michael Pittman's injury and Isaiah McKenzie's suspension, Montgomery could see a lot of action Sunday.
51.Robert Woods HOU vs. CLE
52.Jameson Williams DET at MIN
53.Parker Washington JAC at TB
54.*Gabe Davis BUF at LAC
Note: Shut out again - the ultimate feast-or-famine receiver.
55.A.T. Perry NO at LAR
56.Khalil Shakir BUF at LAC
57.Michael Gallup DAL at MIA
58.Jahan Dotson WAS at NYJ
59.Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. NE
60.Greg Dortch ARZ at CHI
61.John Metchie HOU vs. CLE
62.Jamal Agnew JAC at TB
63.Quentin Johnston LAC vs. BUF
64.Justin Watson KC vs. LV
65.DeVante Parker NE at DEN
66.Jalin Hyatt NYG at PHI
67.K.J. Osborn MIN vs. DET
68.Nelson Agholor BAL at SF
69.Rondale Moore ARZ at CHI
70.Rashod Bateman BAL at SF
71.Josh Reynolds DET at MIN
72.Kalif Raymond DET at MIN
73.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. LV
74.*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. DAL
75.*Marquise Brown ARZ at CHI
Note: Brown (heel) had another game abbreviated due to his injury. Coach Jonathan Gannon said that they won't likely shut Brown down, but the mere fact that they're discussing him in those terms is disturbing for this week.
76.*Chris Olave NO at LAR
Note: Olave (ankle) took part in a limited walk-through Tuesday after not participating Monday. It'll be a close call for him, given the Saints' tight turnaround for Thursday's game.
77.*Ja'Marr Chase CIN at PIT
Note: Chase suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. Ian Rapoport reported that Chase is likely to miss Saturday's game, though coach Zac Taylor was more circumspect, suggesting that the team will take it day-to-day.
78.*Michael Pittman IND at ATL
Note: Pittman suffered a concussion in the win over the Steelers on Saturday.
79.*Zay Jones JAC at TB
Note: Jones left in the second half of Sunday night's loss to the Ravens with a hamstring injury.
80.*JuJu Smith-Schuster NE at DEN
81.*Nico Collins HOU vs. CLE
82.*Tutu Atwell LA vs. NO
Note: Atwell (concussion) was a full participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice. He nonetheless might have been surpassed by DeMarcus Robinson in the rotation.
83.*Christian Watson GB at CAR
84.*Keenan Allen LAC vs. BUF
Note: Allen (heel) did not practice Tuesday, though he did work out on the side with a trainer.

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC vs. LV
2.T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. DET
3.George Kittle SF vs. BAL
4.Sam LaPorta DET at MIN
5.Trey McBride ARZ at CHI
6.David Njoku CLE at HOU
7.Evan Engram JAC at TB
8.Jake Ferguson DAL at MIA
9.Isaiah Likely BAL at SF
10.*Dallas Goedert PHI vs. NYG
Note: Goedert was targeted nine times in the loss to the Seahawks.
11.Cole Kmet CHI vs. ARI
12.Dalton Schultz HOU vs. CLE
13.*Dalton Kincaid BUF at LAC
Note: Kincaid was limited Tuesday with a shoulder injury. He also had a 49 percent snap share last week.
14.Logan Thomas WAS at NYJ
15.Kyle Pitts ATL vs. IND
16.Darren Waller NYG at PHI
17.*Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. CIN
Note: Freiermuth was limited Tuesday with a knee issue.
18.Gerald Everett LAC vs. BUF
19.Cade Otton TB vs. JAX
20.Tucker Kraft GB at CAR
21.Michael Mayer LV at KC
22.Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. WAS
23.Tanner Hudson CIN at PIT
24.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. SEA
25.Brevin Jordan HOU vs. CLE
26.Tyler Higbee LA vs. NO
27.Jonnu Smith ATL vs. IND
28.Juwan Johnson NO at LAR
29.Dawson Knox BUF at LAC
30.Mike Gesicki NE at DEN
31.Noah Fant SEA at TEN
32.Julian Hill MIA vs. DAL
33.Davis Allen LA vs. NO
34.*Hunter Henry NE at DEN
Note: Henry was on his way to a massive game before leaving with a knee injury. He had seven catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, and had another touchdown called back.

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Christian McCaffrey SF vs. BAL
2.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. DET
3.CeeDee Lamb DAL at MIA
4.*A.J. Brown PHI vs. NYG
Note: Brown appeared to have some conflict with quarterback Jalen Hurts during and after Monday's loss to the Seahawks.
5.Alvin Kamara NO at LAR
6.James Cook BUF at LAC
7.Kyren Williams LA vs. NO
8.Deebo Samuel SF vs. BAL
9.Cooper Kupp LA vs. NO
10.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at MIN
11.Jahmyr Gibbs DET at MIN
12.Mike Evans TB vs. JAX
13.DK Metcalf SEA at TEN
14.Rachaad White TB vs. JAX
15.Saquon Barkley NYG at PHI
16.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. DAL
17.Travis Kelce KC vs. LV
18.Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. BAL
19.Joe Mixon CIN at PIT
20.*Kenneth Walker SEA at TEN
Note: Walker dominated the workload on Monday night.
21.Travis Etienne JAC at TB
22.Puka Nacua LA vs. NO
23.DJ Moore CHI vs. ARI
24.*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. DAL
Note: Waddle really picked up the slack with Tyreek Hill out, even though he briefly left the game after having the wind knocked out of him.
25.T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. DET
26.George Kittle SF vs. BAL
27.Tony Pollard DAL at MIA
28.Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. GB
29.*Stefon Diggs BUF at LAC
Note: Diggs is getting hurt by the Bills' newfound emphasis on the running game.
30.Davante Adams LV at KC
31.Tee Higgins CIN at PIT
32.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. NE
33.*Rashee Rice KC vs. LV
Note: Rice caught all nine of his targets for 91 yards and a touchdown - the touchdown coming on a shovel pass from running back Jerick McKinnon.
34.Amari Cooper CLE at HOU
35.Drake London ATL vs. IND
36.Sam LaPorta DET at MIN
37.Trey McBride ARZ at CHI
38.David Njoku CLE at HOU
39.*Derrick Henry TEN vs. SEA
Note: Terrible against the Texans.
40.*Bijan Robinson ATL vs. IND
Note: Lost a fumble and only received seven carries in a plus matchup (albeit in the rain) against Carolina.
41.David Montgomery DET at MIN
42.De'Von Achane MIA vs. DAL
43.Ty Chandler MIN vs. DET
44.DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. SEA
45.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. WAS
46.Calvin Ridley JAC at TB
47.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. NYG
48.*Zay Flowers BAL at SF
Note: Flowers and the rest of the Ravens' wide receivers were shockingly unproductive in a plus matchup against Jacksonville. I don't think the Ravens will have that luxury against the Niners.
49.*Chris Godwin TB vs. JAX
Note: Godwin easily had his best game of the year, catching 10 passes for 155 yards in the win over the Packers.
50.Odell Beckham BAL at SF
51.Curtis Samuel WAS at NYJ
52.*Devin Singletary HOU vs. CLE
Note: Singletary returned to being a three-down back this week, with Dameon Pierce nearly erased from the game plan.
53.James Conner ARZ at CHI
54.D'Andre Swift PHI vs. NYG
55.Evan Engram JAC at TB
56.Diontae Johnson PIT vs. CIN
57.Tyler Lockett SEA at TEN
58.Jordan Addison MIN vs. DET
59.*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. LV
Note: Pacheco is due back this week - he was medically cleared last week but the Chiefs treated him cautiously.
60.*Austin Ekeler LAC vs. BUF
Note: Ekeler's workload was reduced last week, albeit in a blowout loss and with a head coach who has subsequently been fired.
61.Ezekiel Elliott NE at DEN
62.Aaron Jones GB at CAR
63.Jake Ferguson DAL at MIA
64.Isaiah Likely BAL at SF
65.*Dallas Goedert PHI vs. NYG
Note: Goedert was targeted nine times in the loss to the Seahawks.
66.Jerome Ford CLE at HOU
67.Gus Edwards BAL at SF
68.Breece Hall NYJ vs. WAS
69.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at PHI
70.Brandin Cooks DAL at MIA
71.*Jayden Reed GB at CAR
Note: Reed left Sunday's loss in the fourth quarter with a toe injury.

Kickers

1.Brandon Aubrey DAL at MIA
2.*Harrison Butker KC vs. LV
Note: Suffered his first missed field goal of the season in Foxboro.
3.Justin Tucker BAL at SF
4.Jake Elliott PHI vs. NYG
5.Jason Myers SEA at TEN
6.Tyler Bass BUF at LAC
7.Jake Moody SF vs. BAL
8.Evan McPherson CIN at PIT
9.Chris Boswell PIT vs. CIN
10.*Michael Badgley DET at MIN
Note: Badgley replaced Riley Patterson for the Lions, and Patterson was released.
11.*Matt Gay IND at ATL
Note: Gay missed another long field goal attempt in the win over the Steelers, but recovered to make multiple attempts late.
12.Blake Grupe NO at LAR
13.Younghoe Koo ATL vs. IND
14.Cameron Dicker LAC vs. BUF
15.Dustin Hopkins CLE at HOU
16.Wil Lutz DEN vs. NE
17.Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. WAS
18.Greg Joseph MIN vs. DET
19.Matt Prater ARZ at CHI
20.Randy Bullock NYG at PHI
21.Jason Sanders MIA vs. DAL
22.Anders Carlson GB at CAR
23.Daniel Carlson LV at KC
24.Chase McLaughlin TB vs. JAX
25.Lucas Havrisik LA vs. NO
26.Brandon McManus JAC at TB
27.Cairo Santos CHI vs. ARI
28.Joey Slye WAS at NYJ
29.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. CLE
30.*Nick Folk TEN vs. SEA
Note: Folk missed an extra point that came back to haunt the Texans.
31.Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. GB
32.Chad Ryland NE at DEN

Defenses

1.Kansas City Chiefs vs. LV
2.Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG
3.Buffalo Bills at LAC
4.Denver Broncos vs. NE
5.Green Bay Packers at CAR
6.New York Jets vs. WAS
7.Cincinnati Bengals at PIT
8.Cleveland Browns at HOU
9.Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN
10.Chicago Bears vs. ARI
11.Los Angeles Rams vs. NO
12.Seattle Seahawks at TEN
13.San Francisco 49ers vs. BAL
14.Houston Texans vs. CLE
15.Detroit Lions at MIN
16.Indianapolis Colts at ATL
17.Baltimore Ravens at SF
18.Miami Dolphins vs. DAL
19.Washington Commanders at NYJ
20.New Orleans Saints at LAR
21.Minnesota Vikings vs. DET
22.Atlanta Falcons vs. IND
23.Arizona Cardinals at CHI
24.Las Vegas Raiders at KC
25.Dallas Cowboys at MIA
26.Jacksonville Jaguars at TB
27.Tennessee Titans vs. SEA
28.Carolina Panthers vs. GB
29.Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. JAX
30.Los Angeles Chargers vs. BUF
31.New England Patriots at DEN
32.New York Giants at PHI
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
