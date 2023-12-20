Weekly Rankings: Week 16 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
One game on Thursday (NOR-LAR), two games on Saturday (CIN-PIT, BUF-LAC), and three games on Christmas (LV-KC, NYG-PHI, BAL-SF)
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. NYG
Note: Hurts really struggled in the passing game against the Seahawks, though his fantasy day was salvaged by his 82 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
|2.
|Patrick Mahomes KC vs. LV
|3.
|*Josh Allen BUF at LAC
Note: Allen threw just 15 passes last week because the run game was working so well, and because the Bills rested their starters in the fourth quarter.
|4.
|*Dak Prescott DAL at MIA
Note: Prescott gets another road game this week, albeit in Miami instead of Buffalo this week.
|5.
|Jared Goff DET at MIN
|6.
|Lamar Jackson BAL at SF
|7.
|Brock Purdy SF vs. BAL
|8.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. DAL
|9.
|Justin Fields CHI vs. ARI
|10.
|Matthew Stafford LA vs. NO
|11.
|Baker Mayfield TB vs. JAX
|12.
|Jordan Love GB at CAR
|13.
|Jake Browning CIN at PIT
|14.
|Joe Flacco CLE at HOU
|15.
|Kyler Murray ARZ at CHI
|16.
|Gardner Minshew IND at ATL
|17.
|*Nick Mullens MIN vs. DET
Note: Mullens has been confirmed as the starter for Sunday's game against the Lions.
|18.
|Russell Wilson DEN vs. NE
|19.
|Derek Carr NO at LAR
|20.
|Aidan O'Connell LV at KC
|21.
|*Taylor Heinicke ATL vs. IND
Note: Heinicke was named the starter over Desmond Ridder for this week in an attempt to save the Falcons' season.
|22.
|*Tommy DeVito NYG at PHI
Note: DeVito briefly left in the second quarter with an injury but later returned, and will be the starter this week.
|23.
|*Drew Lock SEA at TEN
Note: Lock led the Seahawks on an epic game-winning drive but otherwise was pedestrian beforehand against the Eagles. Geno Smith will start if 100 percent healthy, but that determination likely won't be made until after a series of practices.
|24.
|*Mason Rudolph PIT vs. CIN
Note: Rudolph is expected to start Saturday against the Bengals, though it's possible that Kenny Pickett (ankle) could play.
|25.
|*Sam Howell WAS at NYJ
Note: Howell will remain the starter despite getting benched last week against the Rams, with his replacement Jacoby Brissett getting much better results.
|26.
|Easton Stick LAC vs. BUF
|27.
|Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. SEA
|28.
|*Taysom Hill NO at LAR
Note: Hill had minimal usage last week against the Giants. I'd expect him to be more involved this week. Once again, I'd put him in around 12-14 among TE's.
|29.
|*C.J. Beathard JAC at TB
Note: Teammate Trevor Lawrence is in the concussion protocol.
|30.
|Bryce Young CAR vs. GB
|31.
|Case Keenum HOU vs. CLE
|32.
|Bailey Zappe NE at DEN
|33.
|*Trevor Siemian NYJ vs. WAS
Note: Siemian replaced Zach Wilson (concussion) last week and could be in line to start this week, as Aaron Rodgers is unlikely to be activated this season.
|34.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC at TB
Note: Lawrence was placed in the concussion protocol after Sunday night's loss to the Ravens.
|35.
|*Geno Smith SEA at TEN
Note: Smith (groin) was active but didn't play Monday night. Afterwards, coach Pete Carroll said that Smith will be the starter if he's 100 percent healthy this week against Tennessee.
|36.
|*Tyrod Taylor NYG at PHI
Note: Taylor briefly entered for an injured Tommy DeVito last week, but DeVito later returned and will play this week.
|37.
|*Will Levis TEN vs. SEA
Note: Levis suffered an ankle sprain on the final offensive snap for the Titans in overtime last week. The team compared his injury to that suffered by Ryan Tannehill last year, an injury that forced Tannehill to miss time.
|38.
|*C.J. Stroud HOU vs. CLE
Note: Stroud (concussion) is likely to miss another game this week.
|39.
|*Zach Wilson NYJ vs. WAS
Note: Wilson is currently in the concussion protocol after leaving last week's loss to Miami.
|40.
|*Desmond Ridder ATL vs. IND
Note: Benched in favor of Taylor Heinicke again.
|41.
|*Kenny Pickett PIT vs. CIN
Note: Pickett (ankle) was listed as limited on Tuesday, and 'the door is ajar' for him to be available for Saturday's game against the Bengals. Mason Rudolph is expected to start.
|42.
|*Mitch Trubisky PIT vs. CIN
Note: Demoted to third-string. Mason Rudolph is expected to start.
Running Backs
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF vs. BAL
|2.
|Alvin Kamara NO at LAR
|3.
|James Cook BUF at LAC
|4.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. NO
|5.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at MIN
|6.
|Rachaad White TB vs. JAX
|7.
|Saquon Barkley NYG at PHI
|8.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. DAL
|9.
|Joe Mixon CIN at PIT
|10.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA at TEN
Note: Walker dominated the workload on Monday night.
|11.
|Travis Etienne JAC at TB
|12.
|Tony Pollard DAL at MIA
|13.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. GB
|14.
|*Derrick Henry TEN vs. SEA
Note: Terrible against the Texans.
|15.
|*Bijan Robinson ATL vs. IND
Note: Lost a fumble and only received seven carries in a plus matchup (albeit in the rain) against Carolina.
|16.
|David Montgomery DET at MIN
|17.
|De'Von Achane MIA vs. DAL
|18.
|Ty Chandler MIN vs. DET
|19.
|*Devin Singletary HOU vs. CLE
Note: Singletary returned to being a three-down back this week, with Dameon Pierce nearly erased from the game plan.
|20.
|James Conner ARZ at CHI
|21.
|D'Andre Swift PHI vs. NYG
|22.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. LV
Note: Pacheco is due back this week - he was medically cleared last week but the Chiefs treated him cautiously.
|23.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC vs. BUF
Note: Ekeler's workload was reduced last week, albeit in a blowout loss and with a head coach who has subsequently been fired.
|24.
|Ezekiel Elliott NE at DEN
|25.
|Aaron Jones GB at CAR
|26.
|Jerome Ford CLE at HOU
|27.
|Gus Edwards BAL at SF
|28.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. WAS
|29.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. CIN
|30.
|Jerick McKinnon KC vs. LV
|31.
|Zamir White LV at KC
|32.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. NE
|33.
|*Antonio Gibson WAS at NYJ
Note: Gibson's workload (45 percent snap share) was disappointing, considering that Brian Robinson was out.
|34.
|*Trey Sermon IND at ATL
Note: Sermon and Tyler Goodson split the RB duties after Zack Moss (shoulder) got hurt.
|35.
|Roschon Johnson CHI vs. ARI
|36.
|*Najee Harris PIT vs. CIN
Note: Harris added injury to insult - he lost a critical fumble against the Colts on Saturday, and then was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice with a knee injury.
|37.
|Tyjae Spears TEN vs. SEA
|38.
|Kareem Hunt CLE at HOU
|39.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA at TEN
|40.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. IND
|41.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. LV
|42.
|*Chase Brown CIN at PIT
Note: Brown was limited at Tuesday's practice with a sternum injury.
|43.
|*Justice Hill BAL at SF
Note: Hill might be viable again with Keaton Mitchell out, though he might not do much this week against the Niners.
|44.
|D'Onta Foreman CHI vs. ARI
|45.
|Miles Sanders CAR vs. GB
|46.
|*Tyler Goodson IND at ATL
Note: Goodson was signed to the Colts active roster. He and Trey Sermon roughly split the RB duties after Zack Moss (shoulder) got hurt.
|47.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. NYG
|48.
|Latavius Murray BUF at LAC
|49.
|Patrick Taylor GB at CAR
|50.
|Ameer Abdullah LV at KC
|51.
|Chris Rodriguez WAS at NYJ
|52.
|Emari Demercado ARZ at CHI
|53.
|Rico Dowdle DAL at MIA
|54.
|Royce Freeman LA vs. NO
|55.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. CLE
|56.
|Khalil Herbert CHI vs. ARI
|57.
|Joshua Kelley LAC vs. BUF
|58.
|Pierre Strong CLE at HOU
|59.
|D'Ernest Johnson JAC at TB
|60.
|Samaje Perine DEN vs. NE
|61.
|Jordan Mason SF vs. BAL
|62.
|Michael Carter ARZ at CHI
|63.
|Kene Nwangwu MIN vs. DET
|64.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. IND
|65.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. NE
|66.
|Matt Breida NYG at PHI
|67.
|*Zack Moss IND at ATL
Note: Moss left with a shoulder injury in the win over the Steelers. He hopes to play this week, and x-rays on the shoulder came back negative.
|68.
|*AJ Dillon GB at CAR
|69.
|*Elijah Mitchell SF vs. BAL
|70.
|*Brian Robinson WAS at NYJ
|71.
|*Alexander Mattison MIN vs. DET
|72.
|*Josh Jacobs LV at KC
|73.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at DEN
|74.
|*Jonathan Taylor IND at ATL
Note: The Colts are hopeful that Taylor (thumb) might return this week, though the practice reports will tell the story.
|75.
|*Keaton Mitchell BAL at SF
Note: Mitchell tore his ACL in the win over the Jaguars and has already been placed on IR.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. DET
|2.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at MIA
|3.
|*A.J. Brown PHI vs. NYG
Note: Brown appeared to have some conflict with quarterback Jalen Hurts during and after Monday's loss to the Seahawks.
|4.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. BAL
|5.
|Cooper Kupp LA vs. NO
|6.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at MIN
|7.
|Mike Evans TB vs. JAX
|8.
|DK Metcalf SEA at TEN
|9.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. BAL
|10.
|Puka Nacua LA vs. NO
|11.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. ARI
|12.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. DAL
Note: Waddle really picked up the slack with Tyreek Hill out, even though he briefly left the game after having the wind knocked out of him.
|13.
|*Stefon Diggs BUF at LAC
Note: Diggs is getting hurt by the Bills' newfound emphasis on the running game.
|14.
|Davante Adams LV at KC
|15.
|Tee Higgins CIN at PIT
|16.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. NE
|17.
|*Rashee Rice KC vs. LV
Note: Rice caught all nine of his targets for 91 yards and a touchdown - the touchdown coming on a shovel pass from running back Jerick McKinnon.
|18.
|Amari Cooper CLE at HOU
|19.
|Drake London ATL vs. IND
|20.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. SEA
|21.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. WAS
|22.
|Calvin Ridley JAC at TB
|23.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. NYG
|24.
|*Zay Flowers BAL at SF
Note: Flowers and the rest of the Ravens' wide receivers were shockingly unproductive in a plus matchup against Jacksonville. I don't think the Ravens will have that luxury against the Niners.
|25.
|*Chris Godwin TB vs. JAX
Note: Godwin easily had his best game of the year, catching 10 passes for 155 yards in the win over the Packers.
|26.
|Odell Beckham BAL at SF
|27.
|Curtis Samuel WAS at NYJ
|28.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. CIN
|29.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at TEN
|30.
|Jordan Addison MIN vs. DET
|31.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at PHI
|32.
|Brandin Cooks DAL at MIA
|33.
|*Jayden Reed GB at CAR
Note: Reed left Sunday's loss in the fourth quarter with a toe injury.
|34.
|Adam Thielen CAR vs. GB
|35.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at PIT
|36.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. BUF
|37.
|Jakobi Meyers LV at KC
|38.
|Rashid Shaheed NO at LAR
|39.
|Demario Douglas NE at DEN
|40.
|Dontayvion Wicks GB at CAR
|41.
|Elijah Moore CLE at HOU
|42.
|*Terry McLaurin WAS at NYJ
Note: It took until Week 15 and a mid-game quarterback change to Jacoby Brissett for McLaurin to have his first 100-yard game of the season. Unfortunately, Sam Howell will be back in as the starter this week.
|43.
|Romeo Doubs GB at CAR
|44.
|George Pickens PIT vs. CIN
|45.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at TEN
|46.
|Josh Downs IND at ATL
|47.
|Jonathan Mingo CAR vs. GB
|48.
|*Noah Brown HOU vs. CLE
Note: Brown had eight catches for 82 yards and a score after getting shut out the previous two weeks.
|49.
|*Demarcus Robinson LA vs. NO
Note: Caught a touchdown pass for the third straight week.
|50.
|*D.J. Montgomery IND at ATL
Note: Between Michael Pittman's injury and Isaiah McKenzie's suspension, Montgomery could see a lot of action Sunday.
|51.
|Robert Woods HOU vs. CLE
|52.
|Jameson Williams DET at MIN
|53.
|Parker Washington JAC at TB
|54.
|*Gabe Davis BUF at LAC
Note: Shut out again - the ultimate feast-or-famine receiver.
|55.
|A.T. Perry NO at LAR
|56.
|Khalil Shakir BUF at LAC
|57.
|Michael Gallup DAL at MIA
|58.
|Jahan Dotson WAS at NYJ
|59.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. NE
|60.
|Greg Dortch ARZ at CHI
|61.
|John Metchie HOU vs. CLE
|62.
|Jamal Agnew JAC at TB
|63.
|Quentin Johnston LAC vs. BUF
|64.
|Justin Watson KC vs. LV
|65.
|DeVante Parker NE at DEN
|66.
|Jalin Hyatt NYG at PHI
|67.
|K.J. Osborn MIN vs. DET
|68.
|Nelson Agholor BAL at SF
|69.
|Rondale Moore ARZ at CHI
|70.
|Rashod Bateman BAL at SF
|71.
|Josh Reynolds DET at MIN
|72.
|Kalif Raymond DET at MIN
|73.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. LV
|74.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. DAL
|75.
|*Marquise Brown ARZ at CHI
Note: Brown (heel) had another game abbreviated due to his injury. Coach Jonathan Gannon said that they won't likely shut Brown down, but the mere fact that they're discussing him in those terms is disturbing for this week.
|76.
|*Chris Olave NO at LAR
Note: Olave (ankle) took part in a limited walk-through Tuesday after not participating Monday. It'll be a close call for him, given the Saints' tight turnaround for Thursday's game.
|77.
|*Ja'Marr Chase CIN at PIT
Note: Chase suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. Ian Rapoport reported that Chase is likely to miss Saturday's game, though coach Zac Taylor was more circumspect, suggesting that the team will take it day-to-day.
|78.
|*Michael Pittman IND at ATL
Note: Pittman suffered a concussion in the win over the Steelers on Saturday.
|79.
|*Zay Jones JAC at TB
Note: Jones left in the second half of Sunday night's loss to the Ravens with a hamstring injury.
|80.
|*JuJu Smith-Schuster NE at DEN
|81.
|*Nico Collins HOU vs. CLE
|82.
|*Tutu Atwell LA vs. NO
Note: Atwell (concussion) was a full participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice. He nonetheless might have been surpassed by DeMarcus Robinson in the rotation.
|83.
|*Christian Watson GB at CAR
|84.
|*Keenan Allen LAC vs. BUF
Note: Allen (heel) did not practice Tuesday, though he did work out on the side with a trainer.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. LV
|2.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. DET
|3.
|George Kittle SF vs. BAL
|4.
|Sam LaPorta DET at MIN
|5.
|Trey McBride ARZ at CHI
|6.
|David Njoku CLE at HOU
|7.
|Evan Engram JAC at TB
|8.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at MIA
|9.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at SF
|10.
|*Dallas Goedert PHI vs. NYG
Note: Goedert was targeted nine times in the loss to the Seahawks.
|11.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. ARI
|12.
|Dalton Schultz HOU vs. CLE
|13.
|*Dalton Kincaid BUF at LAC
Note: Kincaid was limited Tuesday with a shoulder injury. He also had a 49 percent snap share last week.
|14.
|Logan Thomas WAS at NYJ
|15.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. IND
|16.
|Darren Waller NYG at PHI
|17.
|*Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. CIN
Note: Freiermuth was limited Tuesday with a knee issue.
|18.
|Gerald Everett LAC vs. BUF
|19.
|Cade Otton TB vs. JAX
|20.
|Tucker Kraft GB at CAR
|21.
|Michael Mayer LV at KC
|22.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. WAS
|23.
|Tanner Hudson CIN at PIT
|24.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. SEA
|25.
|Brevin Jordan HOU vs. CLE
|26.
|Tyler Higbee LA vs. NO
|27.
|Jonnu Smith ATL vs. IND
|28.
|Juwan Johnson NO at LAR
|29.
|Dawson Knox BUF at LAC
|30.
|Mike Gesicki NE at DEN
|31.
|Noah Fant SEA at TEN
|32.
|Julian Hill MIA vs. DAL
|33.
|Davis Allen LA vs. NO
|34.
|*Hunter Henry NE at DEN
Note: Henry was on his way to a massive game before leaving with a knee injury. He had seven catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, and had another touchdown called back.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF vs. BAL
|2.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. DET
|3.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at MIA
|4.
|*A.J. Brown PHI vs. NYG
Note: Brown appeared to have some conflict with quarterback Jalen Hurts during and after Monday's loss to the Seahawks.
|5.
|Alvin Kamara NO at LAR
|6.
|James Cook BUF at LAC
|7.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. NO
|8.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. BAL
|9.
|Cooper Kupp LA vs. NO
|10.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at MIN
|11.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at MIN
|12.
|Mike Evans TB vs. JAX
|13.
|DK Metcalf SEA at TEN
|14.
|Rachaad White TB vs. JAX
|15.
|Saquon Barkley NYG at PHI
|16.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. DAL
|17.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. LV
|18.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. BAL
|19.
|Joe Mixon CIN at PIT
|20.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA at TEN
Note: Walker dominated the workload on Monday night.
|21.
|Travis Etienne JAC at TB
|22.
|Puka Nacua LA vs. NO
|23.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. ARI
|24.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. DAL
Note: Waddle really picked up the slack with Tyreek Hill out, even though he briefly left the game after having the wind knocked out of him.
|25.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. DET
|26.
|George Kittle SF vs. BAL
|27.
|Tony Pollard DAL at MIA
|28.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. GB
|29.
|*Stefon Diggs BUF at LAC
Note: Diggs is getting hurt by the Bills' newfound emphasis on the running game.
|30.
|Davante Adams LV at KC
|31.
|Tee Higgins CIN at PIT
|32.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. NE
|33.
|*Rashee Rice KC vs. LV
Note: Rice caught all nine of his targets for 91 yards and a touchdown - the touchdown coming on a shovel pass from running back Jerick McKinnon.
|34.
|Amari Cooper CLE at HOU
|35.
|Drake London ATL vs. IND
|36.
|Sam LaPorta DET at MIN
|37.
|Trey McBride ARZ at CHI
|38.
|David Njoku CLE at HOU
|39.
|*Derrick Henry TEN vs. SEA
Note: Terrible against the Texans.
|40.
|*Bijan Robinson ATL vs. IND
Note: Lost a fumble and only received seven carries in a plus matchup (albeit in the rain) against Carolina.
|41.
|David Montgomery DET at MIN
|42.
|De'Von Achane MIA vs. DAL
|43.
|Ty Chandler MIN vs. DET
|44.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. SEA
|45.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. WAS
|46.
|Calvin Ridley JAC at TB
|47.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. NYG
|48.
|*Zay Flowers BAL at SF
Note: Flowers and the rest of the Ravens' wide receivers were shockingly unproductive in a plus matchup against Jacksonville. I don't think the Ravens will have that luxury against the Niners.
|49.
|*Chris Godwin TB vs. JAX
Note: Godwin easily had his best game of the year, catching 10 passes for 155 yards in the win over the Packers.
|50.
|Odell Beckham BAL at SF
|51.
|Curtis Samuel WAS at NYJ
|52.
|*Devin Singletary HOU vs. CLE
Note: Singletary returned to being a three-down back this week, with Dameon Pierce nearly erased from the game plan.
|53.
|James Conner ARZ at CHI
|54.
|D'Andre Swift PHI vs. NYG
|55.
|Evan Engram JAC at TB
|56.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. CIN
|57.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at TEN
|58.
|Jordan Addison MIN vs. DET
|59.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. LV
Note: Pacheco is due back this week - he was medically cleared last week but the Chiefs treated him cautiously.
|60.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC vs. BUF
Note: Ekeler's workload was reduced last week, albeit in a blowout loss and with a head coach who has subsequently been fired.
|61.
|Ezekiel Elliott NE at DEN
|62.
|Aaron Jones GB at CAR
|63.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at MIA
|64.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at SF
|65.
|*Dallas Goedert PHI vs. NYG
Note: Goedert was targeted nine times in the loss to the Seahawks.
|66.
|Jerome Ford CLE at HOU
|67.
|Gus Edwards BAL at SF
|68.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. WAS
|69.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at PHI
|70.
|Brandin Cooks DAL at MIA
|71.
|*Jayden Reed GB at CAR
Note: Reed left Sunday's loss in the fourth quarter with a toe injury.
Kickers
|1.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL at MIA
|2.
|*Harrison Butker KC vs. LV
Note: Suffered his first missed field goal of the season in Foxboro.
|3.
|Justin Tucker BAL at SF
|4.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. NYG
|5.
|Jason Myers SEA at TEN
|6.
|Tyler Bass BUF at LAC
|7.
|Jake Moody SF vs. BAL
|8.
|Evan McPherson CIN at PIT
|9.
|Chris Boswell PIT vs. CIN
|10.
|*Michael Badgley DET at MIN
Note: Badgley replaced Riley Patterson for the Lions, and Patterson was released.
|11.
|*Matt Gay IND at ATL
Note: Gay missed another long field goal attempt in the win over the Steelers, but recovered to make multiple attempts late.
|12.
|Blake Grupe NO at LAR
|13.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. IND
|14.
|Cameron Dicker LAC vs. BUF
|15.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE at HOU
|16.
|Wil Lutz DEN vs. NE
|17.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. WAS
|18.
|Greg Joseph MIN vs. DET
|19.
|Matt Prater ARZ at CHI
|20.
|Randy Bullock NYG at PHI
|21.
|Jason Sanders MIA vs. DAL
|22.
|Anders Carlson GB at CAR
|23.
|Daniel Carlson LV at KC
|24.
|Chase McLaughlin TB vs. JAX
|25.
|Lucas Havrisik LA vs. NO
|26.
|Brandon McManus JAC at TB
|27.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. ARI
|28.
|Joey Slye WAS at NYJ
|29.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. CLE
|30.
|*Nick Folk TEN vs. SEA
Note: Folk missed an extra point that came back to haunt the Texans.
|31.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. GB
|32.
|Chad Ryland NE at DEN
Defenses
|1.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. LV
|2.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG
|3.
|Buffalo Bills at LAC
|4.
|Denver Broncos vs. NE
|5.
|Green Bay Packers at CAR
|6.
|New York Jets vs. WAS
|7.
|Cincinnati Bengals at PIT
|8.
|Cleveland Browns at HOU
|9.
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN
|10.
|Chicago Bears vs. ARI
|11.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. NO
|12.
|Seattle Seahawks at TEN
|13.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. BAL
|14.
|Houston Texans vs. CLE
|15.
|Detroit Lions at MIN
|16.
|Indianapolis Colts at ATL
|17.
|Baltimore Ravens at SF
|18.
|Miami Dolphins vs. DAL
|19.
|Washington Commanders at NYJ
|20.
|New Orleans Saints at LAR
|21.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. DET
|22.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. IND
|23.
|Arizona Cardinals at CHI
|24.
|Las Vegas Raiders at KC
|25.
|Dallas Cowboys at MIA
|26.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at TB
|27.
|Tennessee Titans vs. SEA
|28.
|Carolina Panthers vs. GB
|29.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. JAX
|30.
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. BUF
|31.
|New England Patriots at DEN
|32.
|New York Giants at PHI