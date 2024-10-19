Michael Pittman Injury: Remains likely to play Sunday

Pittman (back) remains likely to play Sunday against the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This isn't any different than what James Boyd of The Athletic reported Friday, but it's further confirmation that Pittman appears to be on the right side of the questionable tag ahead of Sunday's date with Miami. The Colts are going back to Anthony Richardson under center, which can't be viewed as a positive for Pittman's fantasy prospects after he posted receiving lines of 4-31-0, 3-21-0 and 4-36-0 across Weeks 1-3 with Richardson at the controls. Pittman has 100 yards and/or one touchdown in all three games with Joe Flacco. Pittman also figures to see a good dose of Jalen Ramsey on Sunday.