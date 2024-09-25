Mike Evans Injury: Dealing with knee issue

Evans was limited at practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Both Evans and Chris Godwin (neck) opened Week 4 prep with the same amount of on-field work, placing a cloud over the statuses of Tampa Bay's top two wide receivers. The pair will have two chances to get back to all activity this week before the team potentially tags them with designations ahead of Sunday's contest against the Eagles.