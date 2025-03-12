Mike Williams News: Teaming up with Herbert again

The Chargers signed Williams to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Williams was selected by the Chargers in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent his first seven professional seasons with the organization, topping out at 76 catches for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns during a career-best 2021 campaign. The Clemson product moved on to the Jets last offseason but struggled to produce and was traded to the Steelers in early November. Between his stints with the two clubs, Williams tallied a modest 21 catches on 34 targets for 298 yards and one touchdown over 18 regular-season games last year. With his return to Los Angeles, Williams will team up with a familiar quarterback in Justin Herbert, and he should have a decent-sized role as the team's No. 2 or No. 3 receiver behind Ladd McConkey.