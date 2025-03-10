Fantasy Football
Nate Hobbs headshot

Nate Hobbs News: New slot corner for Green Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

The Packers are in line to sign Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Hobbs earns a substantial payday in Green Bay, after having proven himself as a reliable slot cornerback across four seasons with the Raiders. The 26-year-old started 38 of his 51 regular-season appearances with Las Vegas, including seven starts out of 11 games in 2024. With Jaire Alexander (knee) an apparent candidate to be traded, Hobbs is a key addition to what may be a revamped Packers secondary for 2025.

Nate Hobbs
Green Bay Packers
