Nick Scott headshot

Nick Scott News: Returning to Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Scott and the Panthers have agreed upon a one-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Scott struggled in his first season with Carolina after signing a one-year deal last March, logging 30 tackles -- his fewest since 2020 -- and two defensed passes over 10 games. Part of the reason for his reduced numbers was injuries, as the Penn State product dealt with multiple issues that collectively caused him to miss seven games. Scott made four starts early in the campaign for the Panthers last year, but he finished the campaign playing exclusively on special teams. With Carolina's signing of Tre'von Moehrig in early March, Scott figures to serve as depth at safety next season while reprising his role as a core special-teamer.

