Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
2024 Carolina Panthers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

2024 Carolina Panthers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Luke Norgord 
Published on July 24, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Carolina Panthers

Carolina finished its 2023 campaign with the worst offense in the league, but the team's front office made significant efforts to surround QB Bryce Young with more talent going into his second season. The Panthers hired an offensive-minded head coach in Dave Canales, while also adding WRs Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette through a trade and the NFL Draft, respectively. Young will lead a totally revamped offense in 2024 and look to lead Carolina to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Carolina Panthers 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Dave Canales (Year 1)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Brad Idzik (Year 1) – West Coast offense
  • Defensive Coordinator: Ejiro Evero (Year 2) – 3-4 scheme
  • Bye Week: 11

Full 2024 Carolina Panthers Depth Chart

Full 2023 Carolina Panthers Stats

Stats to Know for the Carolina Panthers

  • 2023 Record: 2-15
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .522 (T-9th)
  • 2023 Point Differential: -180 (31st)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 62% (10th)
  • 2023 PROE: -5.4% (29th)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 29th
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,096 (10th)1,016 (4th)
Points236 (31st)416 (29th)
Turnovers20 (T-14th)11 (32nd)
Yards4,510 (32nd)4,997 (4th)
Rush Yards1,769 (20th)2,081 (23rd)
Pass Yards2,741 (32nd)2,916 (3rd)
Drives180 (T-23rd)183 (T-9th)
Yards per Drive25.1 (29th)27.3 (5th)
Points per Drive1.19 (30th)2.09 (27th)

Carolina Panthers 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsNoneRashaad PennyDiontae JohnsonNone
   David Moore 
     
Veteran DeparturesNoneTarik CohenDJ CharkHayden Hurst
   Laviska ShenaultGiovanni Ricci

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsA'Shawn RobinsonJosey JewellJordan Fuller
  Jadeveon ClowneyDane Jackson
  D.J. WonnumNick Scott
  K'Lavon Chaisson 
    
Veteran DeparturesDeShawn WilliamsFrankie LuvuVonn Bell
 Henry AndersonBrian BurnsJeremy Chinn
 Chris WormleyKamu Grugier-HillDonte Jackson
  Deion JonesShaquill Griffin
  Yetur Gross-MatosC.J. Henderson
  Marquis Haynes 

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
132Xavier LegetteWR
246Jonathon BrooksRB
372Trevin WallaceLB
4101Ja'Tavion SandersTE
5157Chau Smith-WadeCB
6200Jaden CrumedyDT
7240Michael BarrettLB

Carolina Panthers 2024 Top Fantasy Story

The Panthers' offensive success this season ultimately will come down to the play of Bryce Young, who was the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He had a rough rookie season, throwing for 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 16 games. However, he dealt with poor offensive line play and a lack of weapons that the Panthers have since addressed.

Carolina's receiving corps is new and improved, headlined by the offseason acquisitions of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette, the latter of whom was selected with the 32nd pick in 2024 Draft. Johnson has shown that he can be a team's top receiver in the past, posting a 107-1,161-8 receiving line for the Steelers in 2021. As for Legette, his combination of size and speed allowed him to be one of the best deep threats in all of college football last year, posting a 35-plus-yard catch in seven of his 12 games. Adding Johnson and Legette to a room that already includes Adam Thielen, who had 1,014 yards primarily from the slot in 2023, should make life easier for Young in Year 2.

Chuba Hubbard and Tommy Tremble are expected to start as the Panthers' top running back and tight end, respectively. However, Carolina selected a pair of Texas rookies in RB Jonathon Brooks and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders in this year's draft, and as the season progresses, the two could take reps from the returnees, especially if Hubbard and Tremble don't show improvements from last season.

Carolina Panthers 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: RB Jonathon Brooks

Despite tearing his ACL 11 games into his final collegiate season, Brooks was the first running back to hear his name called in the 2024 Draft. While the Texas product was expected to be ready for the start of training camp, he'll instead yield first-team reps to Chuba Hubbard until Brooks gets back on the field. In the end, as Brooks learns the offense and returns to full health, he eventually could take much of Hubbard's workload.

😴  Super Sleeper: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

Sanders, another Texas product, was the fourth tight end off the board in this year's draft. The 6-foot-4 pass catcher displayed an ability to be a vertical threat over his last two years at Texas, logging 99 receptions for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns. Carolina's leading receiver from the tight end spot in 2023 was Tommy Tremble, who recorded 194 yards in 16 games. If Sanders can show even a glimpse of what he did in college, he could see the field a lot in 2024.

Carolina Panthers 2024 Team Futures

Carolina Panthers 2024 Player Futures

Carolina Panthers 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 8at New Orleans Saints1:00 PM
2Sep 15Los Angeles Chargers1:00 PM
3Sep 22at Las Vegas Raiders4:05 PM
4Sep 29Cincinnati Bengals1:00 PM
5Oct 6at Chicago Bears1:00 PM
6Oct 13Atlanta Falcons4:25 PM
7Oct 20at Washington Commanders4:05 PM
8Oct 27at Denver Broncos4:25 PM
9Nov 3New Orleans Saints1:00 PM
10Nov 10New York Giants9:30 AM
11Bye  
12Nov 24Kansas City Chiefs1:00 PM
13Dec 1Tampa Bay Buccaneers4:05 PM
14Dec 8at Philadelphia Eagles1:00 PM
15Dec 15Dallas Cowboys1:00 PM
16Dec 22Arizona Cardinals1:00 PM
17Dec 29at Tampa Bay Buccaneers1:00 PM
18TBDat Atlanta FalconsTBD

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Luke Norgord
Luke Norgord
Luke Norgord writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
NFL: RotoWire Vegas League 2024 Draft Review
NFL: RotoWire Vegas League 2024 Draft Review
2024 Cincinnati Bengals Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Cincinnati Bengals Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Buffalo Bills Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Buffalo Bills Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Arizona Cardinals Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Arizona Cardinals Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
Undervalued Players: 5 Quarterbacks to Target
Undervalued Players: 5 Quarterbacks to Target
ADP Battles: Etienne vs. Williams vs. Achane
ADP Battles: Etienne vs. Williams vs. Achane