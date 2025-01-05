Rico Dowdle News: Finishes season strong

Dowdle rushed 22 times for 72 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Commanders.

Dowdle's two-yard rushing touchdown with 7:02 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Cowboys a 19-16 lead, but the Commanders responded with a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds. The pending unrestricted free agent bolstered his value with a strong stretch run, as Dowdle compiled 591 rushing yards and two touchdowns over the last six games. Overall, Dowdle recorded 235 carries for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns while catching 39 of 49 targets for 249 yards and three touchdowns in this breakout season. If the Cowboys bring Dowdle back, they will likely look to bolster their backfield further via the draft or free agency.