Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rico Dowdle headshot

Rico Dowdle News: Finishes season strong

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Dowdle rushed 22 times for 72 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Commanders.

Dowdle's two-yard rushing touchdown with 7:02 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Cowboys a 19-16 lead, but the Commanders responded with a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds. The pending unrestricted free agent bolstered his value with a strong stretch run, as Dowdle compiled 591 rushing yards and two touchdowns over the last six games. Overall, Dowdle recorded 235 carries for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns while catching 39 of 49 targets for 249 yards and three touchdowns in this breakout season. If the Cowboys bring Dowdle back, they will likely look to bolster their backfield further via the draft or free agency.

Rico Dowdle
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now