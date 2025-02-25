Rico Dowdle News: Wanted in Dallas

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said Monday that the team hopes to re-sign Dowdle, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dowdle is scheduled for free agency at the beginning of the league year, with Dallas being the only team that can attempt to sign him before then. His breakout in 2024 figures to lead to a contract with considerable guarantees this offseason, but it's hard to say if teams will view Dowdle as a viable starter or more of a high-end backup. Having spent most of his pro career at the back of the Cowboys' roster or on their practice squad, Dowdle is unlikely to give a hometown discount, as this may be his only shot at a sizable contract. He'll turn 27 in June.