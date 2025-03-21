Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
River Cracraft headshot

River Cracraft News: Signs with Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

The Seahawks signed Cracraft to a contract Friday.

Cracraft joins Seattle's wide receiver corps after spending the last three seasons in Miami, in which span he never managed to pile up 150 receiving yards in a single year. He'll work to establish himself in a depth role with his new team, where plenty of offensive snaps figure to be up for grabs with Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling having replaced DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

River Cracraft
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now