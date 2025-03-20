Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rock Ya-Sin headshot

Rock Ya-Sin News: Heads to Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Ya-Sin signed with the Lions on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The depth corner played in 13 games and on 54 defensive snaps for the 49ers last year, though he also saw action on 107 special-teams snaps, making three solo tackles in total. Ya-Sin has started one game over the past two seasons with the Ravens and 49ers. The 2019 second-round pick of the Colts started 38 across his first four seasons in the NFL, three with Indianapolis and one with Las Vegas.

Rock Ya-Sin
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now