Rock Ya-Sin News: Heads to Detroit

Ya-Sin signed with the Lions on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The depth corner played in 13 games and on 54 defensive snaps for the 49ers last year, though he also saw action on 107 special-teams snaps, making three solo tackles in total. Ya-Sin has started one game over the past two seasons with the Ravens and 49ers. The 2019 second-round pick of the Colts started 38 across his first four seasons in the NFL, three with Indianapolis and one with Las Vegas.