Gameday Injuries: Week 17

The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) is out for Sunday night's game against the Steelers after once again missing practice all week. Tyler Huntley is therefore in line for a fourth straight start versus Pittsburgh after completing 67.1 percent of his passes over his first four starts, albeit while throwing for only 528 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and rushing 36 times for 113

The Eagles' Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints despite finishing the week with two limited practices. Philadelphia has yet to clinch the NFC East title and the conference's No. 1 seed, but it appears Gardner Minshew is in line to make a second consecutive start in Hurts' stead after throwing for 355 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Week 16 loss to the Cowboys.

It's championship week in many Fantasy leagues, making this morning's injury report the subject of particularly heavy scrutiny. There is bad news for managers that have ridden certain marquee quarterbacks to their respective title games, however, but on the brighter side, the list of walking wounded at the other skill positions isn't as extensive or laden with as many big names as usual. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. Veteran Teddy Bridgewater, who threw for 329 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Vikings in his most recent start in Tagovailoa's stead back in Week 6, will be under center versus New England in what amounts to a virtual must-win game for Miami.

The Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after turning in limited Thursday and Friday practices this week. As per early Sunday reports, Lawrence is expected to play, although after dealing with the toe sprain for several weeks and the AFC South title coming down to the Week 18 clash versus the Titans, it's possible the 2021 top overall pick could play less than a full game.

The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) remains out for Sunday's game against the Raiders as he continues his recovery from his Week 13 foot injury with the long-shot hopes of returning very late into the postseason. Rookie Brock Purdy will make his fourth straight start in the veteran's stead versus Las Vegas after throwing for two touchdowns apiece in each of his previous four appearances.

The Cardinals' Colt McCoy (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after downgrading to a missed practice Friday when his concussion symptoms began to reemerge. David Blough, who completed 54 percent of his passes while throwing for 984 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions in five games with the Lions back in 2019 but has put up only 10 regular-season pass attempts since then, will draw the start versus Atlanta.

The Rams' John Wolford (neck) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In Wolford's absence, Bryce Perkins is once again slated to serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Baker Mayfield versus Los Angeles.

RUNNING BACKS

The Commanders' Antonio Gibson (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. In his absence, Brian Robinson should see an increase in his workload versus a Cleveland defense surrendering 134.3 rushing yards per game, while Jonathan Williams is in line to serve as the No. 2 back.

The Seahawks' Kenneth Walker (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per Friday beat writer reports, head coach Pete Carroll fully expects Walker to play and fill his usual primary back role. Walker notably went into the Week 16 loss to the Chiefs with a questionable designation due to the same ankle issue and handled 28 touches across 39 snaps.

The Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Stevenson is expected to suit up and play versus Miami, although he'll be rejoined by backfield mate Damien Harris, who's returning from a four-game absence due to a thigh injury.

The Patriots' Damien Harris is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing the last four games with a thigh injury, and he should slot back into a near-even timeshare with backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson versus Miami.

The Seahawks' Travis Homer (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. If Homer isn't able to suit up, DeeJay Dallas would be in line for more complementary snaps behind Kenneth Walker (ankle), who's expected to suit up and fill his usual No. 1 role.

The Lions' Justin Jackson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after turning in a limited Friday practice this week. If Jackson can't suit up, Craig Reynolds would be in line to serve as the No. 3 back behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

The Texans' Dare Ogunbowale (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Ogunbowale isn't able to suit up, Rex Burkhead would be line for extra snaps behind primary back Royce Freeman.

The Dolphins' Myles Gaskin (illness) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Salvon Ahmed will serve as the No. 3 running back behind Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson beginning with Sunday's divisional clash against the Patriots.

The Raiders' Zamir White (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If White is sidelined, Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden could see some extra snaps behind Josh Jacobs.

The Saints' Dwayne Washington (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles after missing practice all week. With Washington unavailable for a third straight game, David Johnson and Eno Benjamin are candidates to serve as Alvin Kamara's backups versus Philadelphia.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets but had worked back to a full practice by Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Lockett is expected to suit up and slot into his usual No. 2 receiver role in the critical game versus New York after just having 10 screws and a plate inserted in his hand on Dec. 19.

The Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing Friday's practice. In his absence, Marquise Brown will bump back up to the No. 1 receiver role he held over the first six games of the season when Hopkins was sidelined, a span during which the speedster averaged 10.7 targets per contest, albeit while working with Kyler Murray as his quarterback.

The Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Friday reports, interim head coach Jerry Rosburg stated Friday that he fully expects Jeudy to suit up and fill his usual No. 1 receiver role. If there were any change to his status, Courtland Sutton would be in line for a bump in targets as Russell Wilson's top wideout option.

The Saints' Chris Olave (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Olave is expected to return after a one-game absence and fill his usual No. 1 receiver role versus a Philadelphia defense allowing just 175 passing yards per home game, but he could have an even clearer path to targets with Jarvis Landry (ankle) now on injured reserve.

The 49ers' Deebo Samuel (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Raiders despite finishing the week with two limited practices. In his continued absence, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings are set to serve as San Francisco's top two wideouts, but both Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle should continue to benefit as well.

The Patriots' DeVante Parker (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne are set to serve as New England's top three wideouts versus Miami.

The Packers' Christian Watson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday reports, Watson will test himself in pregame warmups in order for a final decision to be made on his availability. If he ultimately sits out, Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs could be the primary beneficiaries in terms of additional targets, while Samori Toure would bump up to the No. 4 receiver spot.

The Patriots' Tyquan Thornton (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Thornton can't play, Kendrick Bourne, who recorded six receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown along with a 29-yard rush in the Week 16 loss to the Bengals, will bump up all the way to the No. 2 receiver role with DeVante Parker (concussion) already ruled out.

The Rams' Ben Skowronek (calf) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Tutu Atwell should serve as the No. 2 receiver alongside top target Van Jefferson while Brandon Powell should bump to the No. 3 role.

The Bears' Chase Claypool (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions but finished the week with two limited practices. If he were to sit out a third straight game, Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle and Dante Pettis (anke) would be set to serve as the top three wideouts for Justin Fields versus Detroit.

The Bears' Dante Pettis (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against Lions after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session. If Pettis were to sit out, rookie Velus Jones would be line to serve as the No. 3 receiver versus Detroit.

The Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. With Chase Claypool (knee) also listed as doubtful, Byron Pringle and Dante Pettis set to serve as Chicago's two two wideouts versus Buffalo, albeit in a difficult matchup and in weather conditions that are expected to be extremely hostile to the passing game.

The Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. In his absence Laquon Treadwell is in line to serve as the No. 3 receiver beginning with Sunday's critical game against the Jets.

The Broncos' Kendall Hinton (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. If he were to sit out, Brandon Johnson, Freddie Swain or Jalen Vigil would bump up to the No. 3 role at minimum behind Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Courtland Sutton.

The Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Jones doesn't suit up, Russell Gage, who recorded a 13-124-2 line across 18 targets in the last two games, will reprise his role as the No. 3 receiver versus Carolina.

The Jets' Jeff Smith (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. In his absence, Braxton Berrios could see some extra run as the No. 5 receiver.

The Colts' Ashton Dulin (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. In his absence, Mike Strachan could see an additional target or two as the No. 4 receiver.

The Dolphins' River Cracraft (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. If Cracraft can't suit up, Cedrick Wilson should once again serve as Miami's No. 4 receiver.

TIGHT ENDS

The Bengals' Hayden Hurst is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Bills after missing the last three games with a calf injury. His return will send Mitchell Wilcox back to a No. 2 role.

The Broncos' Greg Dulcich (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve on Friday, ending his season. In his absence, Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson are the top two depth-chart options to fill in at tight end, but Albert Okwuegbunam, who showed some promise last season with 33 receptions for 3330 yards and two touchdowns in a part-time role, could also garner active status and have a chance to re-establish himself as a pass-catching option.

The Patriots' Hunter Henry (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Henry is expected to play and won't have to share snaps with position mate Jonnu Smith (concussion), who's been ruled out.

The Patriots' Jonnu Smith (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week. In his absence, Hunter Henry will be the clear top pass-catching option at tight end for New England, while Matt Sokol is expected to bump up to the No. 2 role.

The Rams' Tyler Higbee (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after putting in a pair of limited practices Thursday and Friday, the second due to his injury. As per early Sunday reports, Higbee is expected to play and will look to build on his two-touchdown performance versus the Broncos on Christmas Day.

The Seahawks' Will Dissly (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. In his absence, Colby Parkinson will bump up to the No. 2 tight end role behind Noah Fant.

The Broncos' Teagan Quitoriano (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. In his absence, Brevin Jordan and O.J. Howard should see increased snaps behind top tight end Jordan Akins versus Jacksonville.

The Panthers' Tommy Tremble (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers despite finishing the week with a full Friday practice after turning in a pair of limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. If Tremble can't play, Stephen Sullivan will bump up to the No. 2 tight end role behind Ian Thomas.

The Colts' Kylen Granson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. In his absence, Mo Alie-Cox and Jelani Woods will be line to split most of the snaps at tight end versus New York.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Saints' Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, but as per early Sunday reports, is expected to play.

The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Patriots' Marcus Jones (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Panthers' Jaycee Horn (wrist) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Colts' Kenny Moore (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Ravens' Marcus Peters (calf) is out for Sunday night's game against the Steelers.

The Buccaneers' Jamel Dean (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Giants' Adoree' Jackson (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Patriots' Jalen Mills (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Cardinals' Marco Wilson (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Raiders' Rock Ya-Sin (knee) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, ending his season.

Safeties

The Chargers' Derwin James (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Buccaneers' Mike Edwards (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Bills' Jordan Poyer (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bengals.

The Lions' DeShon Elliott (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Jets' LaMarcus Joyner (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Saints' Marcus Maye (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Seahawks' Ryan Neal (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Commanders' Kamren Curl (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Defensive Linemen

The Rams' Aaron Donald (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Ravens' Calais Campbell (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers. As per early Sunday reports, Campbell will be a game-time decision.

The Bengals' Sam Hubbard (calf) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bills.

The Browns' Jadeveon Clowney (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Colts' Yannick Ngakoue (neck) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.

The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Cardinals' Zach Allen (hand) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Linebackers

The Jaguars' Travon Walker (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans. As per early Sunday reports, Walker is expected to suit up.

The Chargers' Joey Bosa was activated from injured reserve Saturday after missing the last 12 games following groin surgery, and he'll suit up in Sunday's game versus the Rams.

The Dolphins' Bradley Chubb (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Giants' Azeez Ojulari (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Rams' Leonard Floyd (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Saints' Pete Werner (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Steelers' Myles Jack (groin) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.