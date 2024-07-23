2024 Baltimore Ravens Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Baltimore Ravens

It will be a tall task for QB Lamar Jackson to be better in Year 2 under coordinator Todd Monken. Still, the experience within the system will only help his cause, as will having TE Mark Andrews healthy and Derrick Henry in the backfield. The offensive line will be under the microscope, though, as will the development of WR Zay Flowers. The search for a reliable third option in the passing game is also a key storyline. Henry's presence and Flowers' progression could make this offense even more dangerous in 2024.

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: John Harbaugh (Year 17)

John Harbaugh (Year 17) Offensive Coordinator: Todd Monken (Year 2) – Air Coryell

Todd Monken (Year 2) – Air Coryell Defensive Coordinator: Zach Orr (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme

Zach Orr (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme Bye Week: 14

Stats to Know for the Baltimore Ravens

2023 Record: 13-4

13-4 2023 Strength of Schedule: .543 (3rd)

.543 (3rd) 2023 Point Differential: +203 (1st)

+203 (1st) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 57% (28th)

57% (28th) 2023 PROE: -0.5% (11th)

-0.5% (11th) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 5th

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,076 (16th) 1,109 (5th) Points 483 (4th) 280 (1st) Turnovers 19 (T-12th) 31 (T-1st) Yards 6,296 (6th) 5,123 (6th) Rush Yards 2,661 (1st) 1,860 (14th) Pass Yards 3,635 (21st) 3,263 (6th) Drives 197 (T-5th) 195 (T-24th) Yards per Drive 31.8 (11th) 26.2 (4th) Points per Drive 2.37 (6th) 1.35 (1st)

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Top Fantasy Story

After the Ravens cruised to having a Top 5 scoring offense fueled by an MVP season by Lamar Jackson, the offense sputtered in the AFC Championship Game, and the impact of that performance was felt throughout the offseason. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken abandoned the run early in that game and made the scheme predictable for the Chiefs defense. In order to right those wrongs, the Ravens will need to find a more consistent balance on offense.

Jackson was clearly ready for the expanded passing volume in 2023 as he turned his career-high 457 attempts into career-best marks in completion percentage (67%), yards (3,678) and YPA (8.0). Having a healthy Mark Andrews and a now-experienced Zay Flowers as his top options will help Jackson chase another MVP.

Even with Jackson able to lead the team through the air, the ground game will need to remain a staple. The Ravens spread the wealth in the backfield last season due to a rash of injuries, and the team hopes that by signing Derrick Henry, it will have a steady workhorse. A return to form from Keaton Mitchell would add some lightning to complement Henry's thunder as well.

This offense has the goods to be among the best in the league with Jackson at the helm along with the fantasy-friendly (in terms of ADP) trio of Henry (RB10), Andrews (TE4), and Flowers (WR25). The offensive line will have to do its part to replace three starters, however.

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: WR Rashod Bateman

Bateman has gotten the cold shoulder from the fantasy community after a drab 2023 in which he averaged just 6.6 yards per target and caught one touchdown on 56 targets. He is being drafted as WR80, making him a 14th-rounder. While Bateman did disappoint in 2023, he also was less than a year removed from a severe foot injury. He projects to start and should be one of Lamar Jackson's top three targets. If Bateman can tap back into his pre-injury form, he'll outperform his ADP significantly.

😴 Super Sleeper: WR Devontez Walker

Some Ravens wideouts have speed (Zay Flowers). Others have size (Rashod Bateman). None possess both the way Walker does at 6-foot-1 with 4.36 speed. Drops and route-running caused him to fall in the draft, but he fits well in Baltimore relative to its WR needs. Flowers is likely ticketed for a low-aDOT role, so Walker should see most of his targets well down the field. That cuts both ways as Walker is unlikely to command a huge target share, but his skill and role could make him a worthwhile best-ball target.

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Team Futures

Ravens Super Bowl 59 odds: 10-1 (3rd) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(3rd) Ravens 2024 AFC Champions odds: 11-2 (2nd) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(2nd) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 11.5 (T-1st) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Player Futures

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Schedule