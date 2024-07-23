2024 Baltimore Ravens Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.
Baltimore Ravens
It will be a tall task for QB Lamar Jackson to be better in Year 2 under coordinator Todd Monken. Still, the experience within the system will only help his cause, as will having TE Mark Andrews healthy and Derrick Henry in the backfield. The offensive line will be under the microscope, though, as will the development of WR Zay Flowers. The search for a reliable third option in the passing game is also a key storyline. Henry's presence and Flowers' progression could make this offense even more dangerous in 2024.
Baltimore Ravens 2024 Vital Information
- Head Coach: John Harbaugh (Year 17)
- Offensive Coordinator: Todd Monken (Year 2) – Air Coryell
- Defensive Coordinator: Zach Orr (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme
- Bye Week: 14
Full 2024 Baltimore Ravens Depth Chart
Full 2023 Baltimore Ravens Stats
Stats to Know for the Baltimore Ravens
- 2023 Record: 13-4
- 2023 Strength of Schedule: .543 (3rd)
- 2023 Point Differential: +203 (1st)
- 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 57% (28th)
- 2023 PROE: -0.5% (11th)
- 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 5th
|2023 Stats
|Offense
|Defense
|Plays
|1,076 (16th)
|1,109 (5th)
|Points
|483 (4th)
|280 (1st)
|Turnovers
|19 (T-12th)
|31 (T-1st)
|Yards
|6,296 (6th)
|5,123 (6th)
|Rush Yards
|2,661 (1st)
|1,860 (14th)
|Pass Yards
|3,635 (21st)
|3,263 (6th)
|Drives
|197 (T-5th)
|195 (T-24th)
|Yards per Drive
|31.8 (11th)
|26.2 (4th)
|Points per Drive
|2.37 (6th)
|1.35 (1st)
Baltimore Ravens 2024 Key Transactions
Skill Positions
|QB
|RB
|WR
|TE
|Veteran Additions
|None
|Derrick Henry
|Deonte Harty
|None
|Keith Kirkwood
|Veteran Departures
|Tyler Huntley
|J.K. Dobbins
|Odell Beckham
|None
|Gus Edwards
|Devin Duvernay
|Dalvin Cook
Defense
|DL
|LB
|DB
|Veteran Additions
|None
|Chris Board
|Eddie Jackson
|Veteran Departures
|Josh Tupou
|Patrick Queen
|Geno Stone
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Ronald Darby
|Tyus Bowser
|Rock Ya-Sin
Draft Picks
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|1
|30
|Nate Wiggins
|CB
|2
|62
|Roger Rosengarten
|T
|3
|93
|Adisa Isaac
|OLB
|4
|113
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|4
|130
|T.J. Tampa
|CB
|5
|165
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|6
|218
|Devin Leary
|QB
|7
|228
|Nick Samac
|C
|7
|250
|Sanoussi Kane
|S
Baltimore Ravens 2024 Top Fantasy Story
After the Ravens cruised to having a Top 5 scoring offense fueled by an MVP season by Lamar Jackson, the offense sputtered in the AFC Championship Game, and the impact of that performance was felt throughout the offseason. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken abandoned the run early in that game and made the scheme predictable for the Chiefs defense. In order to right those wrongs, the Ravens will need to find a more consistent balance on offense.
Jackson was clearly ready for the expanded passing volume in 2023 as he turned his career-high 457 attempts into career-best marks in completion percentage (67%), yards (3,678) and YPA (8.0). Having a healthy Mark Andrews and a now-experienced Zay Flowers as his top options will help Jackson chase another MVP.
Even with Jackson able to lead the team through the air, the ground game will need to remain a staple. The Ravens spread the wealth in the backfield last season due to a rash of injuries, and the team hopes that by signing Derrick Henry, it will have a steady workhorse. A return to form from Keaton Mitchell would add some lightning to complement Henry's thunder as well.
This offense has the goods to be among the best in the league with Jackson at the helm along with the fantasy-friendly (in terms of ADP) trio of Henry (RB10), Andrews (TE4), and Flowers (WR25). The offensive line will have to do its part to replace three starters, however.
Baltimore Ravens 2024 Sleepers
⬆️ Sleeper: WR Rashod Bateman
Bateman has gotten the cold shoulder from the fantasy community after a drab 2023 in which he averaged just 6.6 yards per target and caught one touchdown on 56 targets. He is being drafted as WR80, making him a 14th-rounder. While Bateman did disappoint in 2023, he also was less than a year removed from a severe foot injury. He projects to start and should be one of Lamar Jackson's top three targets. If Bateman can tap back into his pre-injury form, he'll outperform his ADP significantly.
😴 Super Sleeper: WR Devontez Walker
Some Ravens wideouts have speed (Zay Flowers). Others have size (Rashod Bateman). None possess both the way Walker does at 6-foot-1 with 4.36 speed. Drops and route-running caused him to fall in the draft, but he fits well in Baltimore relative to its WR needs. Flowers is likely ticketed for a low-aDOT role, so Walker should see most of his targets well down the field. That cuts both ways as Walker is unlikely to command a huge target share, but his skill and role could make him a worthwhile best-ball target.
Baltimore Ravens 2024 Team Futures
- Ravens Super Bowl 59 odds: 10-1 (3rd) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Ravens 2024 AFC Champions odds: 11-2 (2nd) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 11.5 (T-1st) via FanDuel Sportsbook
Baltimore Ravens 2024 Player Futures
- Lamar Jackson 2024 NFL MVP odds: 15-1 (7th) via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Kyle Hamilton 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds: 40-1 (T-12th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Derrick Henry 2024 Rushing Leader: 15-1 (T-5th) via BetRivers Sportsbook
Baltimore Ravens 2024 Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff (ET)
|1
|Sep 5
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|8:20 PM
|2
|Sep 15
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1:00 PM
|3
|Sep 22
|at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 PM
|4
|Sep 29
|Buffalo Bills
|8:20 PM
|5
|Oct 6
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM
|6
|Oct 13
|Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|7
|Oct 21
|at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|8:15 PM
|8
|Oct 27
|at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM
|9
|Nov 3
|Denver Broncos
|1:00 PM
|10
|Nov 7
|Cincinnati Bengals
|8:15 PM
|11
|Nov 17
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM
|12
|Nov 25
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|8:15 PM
|13
|Dec 1
|Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM
|14
|Bye
|15
|Dec 15
|at New York Giants
|1:00 PM
|16
|Dec 21
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|4:30 PM
|17
|Dec 25
|at Houston Texans
|4:30 PM
|18
|TBD
|Cleveland Browns
|TBD