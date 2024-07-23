Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
2024 Baltimore Ravens Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

2024 Baltimore Ravens Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
John McKechnie 
Published on July 23, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Baltimore Ravens

It will be a tall task for QB Lamar Jackson to be better in Year 2 under coordinator Todd Monken. Still, the experience within the system will only help his cause, as will having TE Mark Andrews healthy and Derrick Henry in the backfield. The offensive line will be under the microscope, though, as will the development of WR Zay Flowers. The search for a reliable third option in the passing game is also a key storyline. Henry's presence and Flowers' progression could make this offense even more dangerous in 2024.

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: John Harbaugh (Year 17)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Todd Monken (Year 2) – Air Coryell
  • Defensive Coordinator: Zach Orr (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme
  • Bye Week: 14

Full 2024 Baltimore Ravens Depth Chart

Full 2023 Baltimore Ravens Stats

Stats to Know for the Baltimore Ravens

  • 2023 Record: 13-4
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .543 (3rd)
  • 2023 Point Differential: +203 (1st)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 57% (28th)
  • 2023 PROE: -0.5% (11th)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 5th
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,076 (16th)1,109 (5th)
Points483 (4th)280 (1st)
Turnovers19 (T-12th)31 (T-1st)
Yards6,296 (6th)5,123 (6th)
Rush Yards2,661 (1st)1,860 (14th)
Pass Yards3,635 (21st)3,263 (6th)
Drives197 (T-5th)195 (T-24th)
Yards per Drive31.8 (11th)26.2 (4th)
Points per Drive2.37 (6th)1.35 (1st)

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsNoneDerrick HenryDeonte HartyNone
   Keith Kirkwood 
     
Veteran DeparturesTyler HuntleyJ.K. DobbinsOdell BeckhamNone
  Gus EdwardsDevin Duvernay 
  Dalvin Cook  

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsNoneChris BoardEddie Jackson
    
Veteran DeparturesJosh TupouPatrick QueenGeno Stone
  Jadeveon ClowneyRonald Darby
  Tyus BowserRock Ya-Sin

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
130Nate WigginsCB
262Roger RosengartenT
393Adisa IsaacOLB
4113Devontez WalkerWR
4130T.J. TampaCB
5165Rasheen AliRB
6218Devin LearyQB
7228Nick SamacC
7250Sanoussi KaneS

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Top Fantasy Story

After the Ravens cruised to having a Top 5 scoring offense fueled by an MVP season by Lamar Jackson, the offense sputtered in the AFC Championship Game, and the impact of that performance was felt throughout the offseason. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken abandoned the run early in that game and made the scheme predictable for the Chiefs defense. In order to right those wrongs, the Ravens will need to find a more consistent balance on offense.

Jackson was clearly ready for the expanded passing volume in 2023 as he turned his career-high 457 attempts into career-best marks in completion percentage (67%), yards (3,678) and YPA (8.0). Having a healthy Mark Andrews and a now-experienced Zay Flowers as his top options will help Jackson chase another MVP.

Even with Jackson able to lead the team through the air, the ground game will need to remain a staple. The Ravens spread the wealth in the backfield last season due to a rash of injuries, and the team hopes that by signing Derrick Henry, it will have a steady workhorse. A return to form from Keaton Mitchell would add some lightning to complement Henry's thunder as well.

This offense has the goods to be among the best in the league with Jackson at the helm along with the fantasy-friendly (in terms of ADP) trio of Henry (RB10), Andrews (TE4), and Flowers (WR25). The offensive line will have to do its part to replace three starters, however.

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: WR Rashod Bateman

Bateman has gotten the cold shoulder from the fantasy community after a drab 2023 in which he averaged just 6.6 yards per target and caught one touchdown on 56 targets. He is being drafted as WR80, making him a 14th-rounder. While Bateman did disappoint in 2023, he also was less than a year removed from a severe foot injury. He projects to start and should be one of Lamar Jackson's top three targets. If Bateman can tap back into his pre-injury form, he'll outperform his ADP significantly.

😴  Super Sleeper: WR Devontez Walker

Some Ravens wideouts have speed (Zay Flowers). Others have size (Rashod Bateman). None possess both the way Walker does at 6-foot-1 with 4.36 speed. Drops and route-running caused him to fall in the draft, but he fits well in Baltimore relative to its WR needs. Flowers is likely ticketed for a low-aDOT role, so Walker should see most of his targets well down the field. That cuts both ways as Walker is unlikely to command a huge target share, but his skill and role could make him a worthwhile best-ball target.

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Team Futures

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Player Futures

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 5at Kansas City Chiefs8:20 PM
2Sep 15Las Vegas Raiders1:00 PM
3Sep 22at Dallas Cowboys4:25 PM
4Sep 29Buffalo Bills8:20 PM
5Oct 6at Cincinnati Bengals1:00 PM
6Oct 13Washington Commanders1:00 PM
7Oct 21at Tampa Bay Buccaneers8:15 PM
8Oct 27at Cleveland Browns1:00 PM
9Nov 3Denver Broncos1:00 PM
10Nov 7Cincinnati Bengals8:15 PM
11Nov 17at Pittsburgh Steelers1:00 PM
12Nov 25at Los Angeles Chargers8:15 PM
13Dec 1Philadelphia Eagles4:25 PM
14Bye  
15Dec 15at New York Giants1:00 PM
16Dec 21Pittsburgh Steelers4:30 PM
17Dec 25at Houston Texans4:30 PM
18TBDCleveland BrownsTBD

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
John McKechnie
John McKechnie
John is the 2016 and 2021 FSWA College Writer of the Year winner. He is a Maryland native and graduate of the University of Georgia. He's been writing for RotoWire since 2014.
2024 Green Bay Packers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Green Bay Packers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
NFL Win Totals 2024: Betting the Commanders' Win Total
NFL Win Totals 2024: Betting the Commanders' Win Total
2024 Houston Texans Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Houston Texans Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Chicago Bears Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Chicago Bears Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
Dynasty Strategy: Rookie RB Comparisons Pt. 3
Dynasty Strategy: Rookie RB Comparisons Pt. 3
NFL Win Totals 2024: Betting the Dallas Cowboys' Win Total
NFL Win Totals 2024: Betting the Dallas Cowboys' Win Total