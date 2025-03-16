Ronnie Rivers News: Staying in Los Angeles

Rivers signed a one-year contract with the Rams on Sunday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Rivers opened the 2024 regular season as the Rams' No. 2 running back behind Kyren Williams, but he was eventually bumped down to third string by rookie Blake Corum. Rivers saw plenty of work on special teams for the Rams last season and should reprise that role in 2025. He finished the 2024 campaign with 22 carries for 99 yards and five catches (on six targets) for 34 yards across 17 regular-season games.