Roschon Johnson headshot

Roschon Johnson Injury: Listed as non-participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Johnson (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Johnson was forced out of Thursday's divisional loss to the Lions due to a concussion, meaning he'll now need to fully clear the league's five-step protocol before being eligible to suit up for game action. With D'Andre Swift (quadriceps) not practicing Wednesday due to injury, special-teams ace Travis Homer will have an option to handle No. 1 practice reps, and potentially a key role on offense during Sunday's road matchup against the 49ers. Darrynton Evans will also be a candidate for elevation from the practice squad if one of Johnson or Swift can't go.

Roschon Johnson
Chicago Bears
