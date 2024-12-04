Roschon Johnson Injury: Listed as non-participant

Johnson (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Johnson was forced out of Thursday's divisional loss to the Lions due to a concussion, meaning he'll now need to fully clear the league's five-step protocol before being eligible to suit up for game action. With D'Andre Swift (quadriceps) not practicing Wednesday due to injury, special-teams ace Travis Homer will have an option to handle No. 1 practice reps, and potentially a key role on offense during Sunday's road matchup against the 49ers. Darrynton Evans will also be a candidate for elevation from the practice squad if one of Johnson or Swift can't go.