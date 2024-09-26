Roschon Johnson: Role could expand Week 4

Johnson could be in store for an expanded role in Sunday's game against the Rams after accounting for 62 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches in the Bears' Week 3 loss to the Colts, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

While head coach Matt Eberflus hasn't said outright that Johnson has earned more opportunities, the second-year back made a compelling case to pick up extra snaps and touches on the heels of his Week 3 performance. He was a rare bright spot in a Chicago rushing attack that has struggled mightily on the whole through the first three games. Starter D'Andre Swift has been limited to just 1.8 yards per carry on 37 totes, while Khalil Herbert (eight carries for 16 yards) hasn't fared much better in a more limited sample. Johnson, meanwhile, was a healthy inactive Week 1 and was limited to a special-teams role Week 2 before he capitalized on his first offensive snaps of the season in Indianapolis. Heading into the Week 4 game, the Bears probably won't offer much clarity on how the backfield snaps will be distributed, but Johnson at least makes for an appealing speculative add in leagues where he's available on the waiver wire.