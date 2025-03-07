Sam Darnold News: Target for Seattle?

Darnold is a logical free-agent target for Seattle after the Seahawks traded Geno Smith to Las Vegas on Friday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The Seahawks are is now in need of a new starting quarterback after moving Smith to the Raiders on Friday for a 2025 third-round draft pick. Condotta calls Darnold an "obvious target" for Seattle following the move but notes that the organization could also pursue other free-agent options. Darnold wasn't franchise tagged by Minnesota following his career-best 2024 campaign and is slated to be an unrestricted free agent upon the start of the new league year March 12.