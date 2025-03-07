Sam Darnold News: Target for Seattle?
Darnold is a logical free-agent target for Seattle after the Seahawks traded Geno Smith to Las Vegas on Friday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The Seahawks are is now in need of a new starting quarterback after moving Smith to the Raiders on Friday for a 2025 third-round draft pick. Condotta calls Darnold an "obvious target" for Seattle following the move but notes that the organization could also pursue other free-agent options. Darnold wasn't franchise tagged by Minnesota following his career-best 2024 campaign and is slated to be an unrestricted free agent upon the start of the new league year March 12.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now