Sam Darnold News: Wanted in New York and Vegas

The Giants and Raiders are believed to have the most interest in Darnold, but the Titans and Steelers may also vie for his services, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

The Vikings have until Tuesday to place a franchise/transition tag on Darnold. They reportedly want him back, depending on the price, which means they may also consider a tag-and-trade if they sense the market for his services is especially strong. It sounds like the scenario in which he actually ends up playing for the Vikings in 2025 is one where he hits the open market but is disappointed by the available offers and returns to Minnesota as one of the lesser-paid starting QBs in the leagues. Darnold likely would have to compete with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy (knee) in Minnesota, whereas the Raiders or Giants might consider offering assurances about starting in 2025.