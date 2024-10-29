Stefon Diggs Injury: Done for the year with torn ACL

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Tuesday that Diggs (knee) has been diagnosed with a season-ending right ACL tear, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diggs went down with a non-contact right knee injury during Houston's 23-20 win over the Colts on Sunday, and while it took longer than usual for the team to confirm the severity of his injury, the veteran wideout has indeed been diagnosed with a season-ending ACL tear. Both the nature and timing of the injury are brutal developments for Diggs, who was playing out the 2024 campaign on a one-year, $22.52 million restructured 'prove-it' contract with the Texans. Diggs is now scheduled to hit free agency while facing a recovery timetable that may put his availability for the start of the 2025 campaign in jeopardy, while Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson and Robert Woods become positioned to start for Houston in three-wide sets, at least until Nov. 10, the earliest date that Nico Collins (hamstring) will be eligible to return from IR.