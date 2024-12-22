Fantasy Football
Sterling Shepard headshot

Sterling Shepard Injury: Ruled out for rest of SNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Shepard (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Shepard came up lame at the end of a 14-yard run in the third quarter and grabbed at his hamstring. He was ruled out shortly thereafter. Shepard caught one of three targets for 20 yards prior to the injury but also had two drops, including one that hit him right in the numbers on fourth down in the first quarter.

Sterling Shepard
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
