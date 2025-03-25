Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Steven Sims headshot

Steven Sims News: Signs with Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Sims and the Seahawks agreed on a one-year contract Tuesday, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Sims will head to Seattle after splitting the 2024 campaign between the Texans and the Ravens. The wide receiver combined to log nine total offensive snaps with Houston and Baltimore during the regular season, making the most of his damage as a return-specialist. He'll likely operate in a similar role with the Seahawks in 2025.

Steven Sims
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now