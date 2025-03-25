Steven Sims News: Signs with Seattle

Sims and the Seahawks agreed on a one-year contract Tuesday, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Sims will head to Seattle after splitting the 2024 campaign between the Texans and the Ravens. The wide receiver combined to log nine total offensive snaps with Houston and Baltimore during the regular season, making the most of his damage as a return-specialist. He'll likely operate in a similar role with the Seahawks in 2025.