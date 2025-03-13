Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Taylor Heinicke headshot

Taylor Heinicke News: Back with Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Heinicke signed a one-year contract worth up to $6.2 million with the Chargers on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Heinicke spent the 2024 season with the Chargers as the backup to Justin Herbert but played only 22 offensive snaps while attempting five passes. He's spent parts of a few seasons as a starter and will once again be one of the more competent backups in the league.

Taylor Heinicke
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now