Theo Johnson News: Records best game as pro

Johnson caught all five of his targets for 48 yards in a 29-20 Week 5 win against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Johnson has worked as New York's starting tight end since the beginning of the season, but through four weeks he had only three catches on eight targets for 37 yards. The rookie exceeded his collective Weeks 1-4 reception and yardage totals in Week 5 on Sunday, finishing third on the Giants in targets, catches and receiving yards. His long gain was a 22-yard catch that set New York up in the red zone on a drive that finished with a Wan'Dale Robinson touchdown reception. Johnson's quiet first four games kept him off the fantasy radar, but managers in need of a tight end may want to keep an eye on him moving forward to see if Johnson can build upon Sunday's performance and establish further rapport with QB Daniel Jones.