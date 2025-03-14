Tim Patrick News: Staying in Detroit

Patrick re-signed with Detroit on Friday.

The Lions signed Patrick to their practice squad in August, shortly after he was released by the Broncos. He ended up handling the No. 3 receiver role for most of the season, catching 33 of 44 targets for 394 yards and three TDs in 16 regular-season games. A return to mainstream fantasy relevance is highly unlikely for the 31-year-old, but he should at least compete for the third or fourth WR spot in Detroit again.