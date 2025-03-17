Travis Homer News: Returning to Chicago

Homer signed a one-year, $2-million deal with the Bears on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The running back will remain with the team that he played for during the 2023 and '24 campaigns. Homer missed Chicago's last three games of 2024 with a hamstring injury but appears to be healthy again. He played more on special teams than offense in each of the last two seasons, recording just six carries for 23 yards and three catches for 11 yards between the two years.