Travis Hunter News: Listed as DB for combine

Hunter is listed as a defensive back for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, AP News reports.

Hunter was a full-time player on both offense and defense for Colorado the past two seasons, winning the Heisman Trophy for 2024 after he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns while recording 36 tackles (25 solo) and 11 pass defenses, including four interceptions, in 13 regular-season and bowl games. He may continue playing both sides of the ball in the NFL, but there's no modern precedent for a player doing so full-time, with the closest example being in 1996 when Deion Sanders played about 80 percent of snaps on defense and 50 percent on offense for Dallas. Concern that Hunter will mostly play CB rather than WR is the biggest limiting factor for his fantasy value at the moment, as he might otherwise be viewed similarly to Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, a potential top-10 pick in the upcoming draft. Hunter likely will be taken before McMillan, and quite possibly within the first three selections, but for fantasy football it's McMillan who is coming off the board earlier -- often by a margin of 4-6 rounds -- in initial best-ball drafts for 2025.