Tyler Johnson News: Signed by Gang Green
The Jets signed Johnson to a one-year contract Saturday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Johnson saw modest numbers as a backup with the Rams in 2024, finishing with 26 catches (on 41 tarets) for 291 yards and one touchdown across 15 regular-season games. However, he was not active for the Rams' two playoff games, and he'll look to get more involved in the Jets' passing attack alongside Garrett Wilson.
