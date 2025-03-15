Fantasy Football
Tyler Johnson headshot

Tyler Johnson News: Signed by Gang Green

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

The Jets signed Johnson to a one-year contract Saturday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Johnson saw modest numbers as a backup with the Rams in 2024, finishing with 26 catches (on 41 tarets) for 291 yards and one touchdown across 15 regular-season games. However, he was not active for the Rams' two playoff games, and he'll look to get more involved in the Jets' passing attack alongside Garrett Wilson.

Tyler Johnson
New York Jets
More Stats & News
