Tyreek Hill Injury: Miami not pursuing trade

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Tuesday that the team is not currently considering trading Hill (wrist), Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Grier noted that Hill, who is recovering from wrist surgery, has been present at team facilities during the early portion of the offseason and is working with new wide receivers coach Robert Prince, per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. He dismissed the team's desire to trade the veteran wideout by saying the organization would "consider it" for the unrealistic return of "two first-rounders," Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. By the end of the 2024 season things appeared fractured enough between Hill and Miami that a parting of ways was inevitable, but the 31-year-old has since made public efforts to mend relations. After surpassing 1,700 receiving yards in two consecutive prior years, Hill was limited to an 81-959-6 line across 17 regular-season appearances in 2024, enduring both a nagging wrist injury and tumult at the quarterback position.