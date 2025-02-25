Tyreek Hill Injury: Recovering from wrist surgery

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that Hill is recovering from left wrist surgery undergone to address a ligament issue, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Hill was listed on the injury report for much of the 2024 campaign with a 'wrist' designation, which helps on some level to explain his decline in production, having logged an 81-959-6 receiving line across 17 regular-season games, a notable decrease after he'd exceeded 1,700 receiving yards the prior to years. The veteran wideout pulled himself from Miami's finale against the Jets in Week 18, saying "I'm out," but on the "Up & Adams Show" he recently reframed those as mere "frustrated" comments, saying "I don't want to go nowhere" and that "we are really building something special in Miami," Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports. Hill is on schedule to be able to catch again during the summer, per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post,