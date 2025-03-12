Van Jefferson News: Lands one-year contract

Jefferson and the Titans reached agreement Wednesday on a one-year, $2.5 million contract, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The modest salary suggests Jefferson will need to compete for a depth job and may not even be assured of a roster spot. He'll be on his fourth team since the start of 2023, having never come close to matching the 50-802-6 receiving line he produced for the Rams in 2021, his second season in the league. He's finished south of 400 yards in each subsequent campaign and isn't likely to experience a major revival in his age-29 season ahead.