Velus Jones News: Heading to New Orleans

Jones signed a contract with the Saints on Saturday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Jones played three regular-season games (two with the Bears, one with the Panthers) in 2024 and logged two carries for 11 yards and one catch for eight yards over that span. He's got an outside shot at consistent reps out of the Saints' backfield, but he could earn a spot on the 53-man roster for 2025 as a return specialist.