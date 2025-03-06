Will Shipley News: Quiet rookie season

Shipley rushed 30 times for 82 yards (2.7 YPC) across 16 regular-season appearances with the Eagles in 2024. He also secured all four of his targets for 35 yards and compiled 173 yards as a kick returner.

Shipley, a 2024 fourth-round pick, handled a depth role behind Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell out of the backfield for Philadelphia, ultimately logging an unremarkable rookie campaign. He did, however, go off for 77 yards and a score, the first of his career, on just four carries versus Washington in the NFC Championship Game. With Gainwell set to become an unrestricted free agent, Shipley could climb the depth chart behind Barkley in Year 2.