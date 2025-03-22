Zach Pascal News: Moving to NFC East

Pascal and the Giants have agreed upon a one-year contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

With New York, Pascal will get to reunite with wide-receivers coach Mike Groh, who was on the Colts' staff during Pascal's final two seasons in Indianapolis. The veteran wideout has seen his role shift in recent campaigns, as Pascal logged more snaps on special teams than on offense each of the past two years while with Arizona -- in fact, he played in all 17 of the Cardinals' contests last season but didn't see a target in the passing game. Pascal could fill a similar role with the Giants, though he should at least get a chance to compete for a depth receiver role during training camp.