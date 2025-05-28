UFC Best Bets Today: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UFC Vegas 107

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

UFC Vegas 106: MMA Betting Picks and Odds Insight

The UFC is back at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 31 for UFC Vegas 107. In the main event, flyweight contenders finally square off, as Erin Blanchfield takes on Maycee Barber.

Below, I'll share my UFC Vegas 107 predictions, including my favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Light heavyweight

Dustin Jacoby (20-9-1) vs Bruno Lopes (14-1)

Dustin Jacoby is coming off a highlight-reel KO win and now takes on Bruno Lopes in a fight that he was surprised by. Lopes is just 1-0 in the UFC and now has a massive step-up in competition.

Jacoby is a great kickboxer who has power in his hands, while Lopes didn't impress me in his debut, as he was there to be hit.

This is too big of a step-up in competition for Lopes, as Jacoby is the better striker and should be able to land some shots and either win a dominant decision or a TKO.

UFC Vegas 107 Bet: Dustin Jacoby (-185)

Weight Class: Flyweight

Maycee Barber (14-2) vs Erin Blanchfield (13-2)

For my underdog pick at UFC Vegas 107, I'm backing Maycee Barber to beat Erin Blanchfield.

This is a very close fight on paper to me, and I'm surprised Baber is a sizable +195 underdog. Blanchfield is the better wrestler, but her striking was exposed against Manon Fiorot, and I think Barber can do the same here.

Barber has shown to have good takedown defense and wrestling, so I expect her to have success defending against Blanchfield's wrestling. On the feet, Barber will be the much better striker. In a fight that will be very competitive, I expect Barber to land the more damaging shots to win a decision, and at +195, it's a great number.

UFC Vegas 107 Bet: Maycee Barber (+195)

Weight Class: Middleweight

Zachary Reese (8-2) vs Dusko Todorovic (12-5)

For my prop at UFC Vegas 107, I'm taking Zachary Reese and Dusko Todorovic to end in under 1.5 rounds.

Reese and Todorovic are kill-or-be-killed fighters, as they are aggressive on the feet, while both have some questionable chins. In Reese's four UFC fights, three have ended in the first round, as he has two first-round knockouts and was knocked out once in the opening frame himself.

Todorovic, meanwhile, is coming off a first-round knockout back in November, and three of his last four fights have ended in the first round.

I expect Reese to get the KO win, but the safer play is to take the under 1.5 rounds here.

UFC Vegas 107 Bet: Zachary Reese-Dusko Todorovic under 1.5 rounds (-188)

Weight Class: Welterweight & lightweight

Billy Goff (9-3) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (11-5)

Mateusz Gamrot (24-3) vs L'udovit Klein (23-4-1)

For my parlay at UFC Vegas 107, I'm backing Billy Goff and Mateusz Gamrot to get their hands raised.

Goff is taking on Ramiz Brahimaj, who's a great grappler, but Goff has solid takedown defense and is the much better striker. Goff should be able to keep the fight standing and land the better shots to cruise to a lopsided decision win here, as Brahimaj is really sub-or-bust in this spot.

To close out the parlay, I'm backing Gamrot to beat Klein in the co-main event. Gamrot is one of the best lightweights in the world, and this is a step down in competition for him. Gamrot should be able to have a ton of success against Klein with his wrestling and grappling and possibly get a submission. If he doesn't get the sub, his control time will be enough to get the decision win.

UFC Vegas 107 Bet: Billy Goff & Mateusz Gamrot parlay (+112)

UFC Best Bets

Here is a recap of my best UFC picks for this weekend's UFC Vegas 107 card.

