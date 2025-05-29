This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

Top DFS Picks and Betting Strategies for UFC Vegas 107

The top UFC betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Vegas 107 card are up, as well as breakdowns of betting and lineup strategy, plus predictions for the entire event.

2025 Overall Picks: 145-60-1 ~ Dog Picks 24-16-1

Drake's Bet of the Week: Macy Chiasson +100

Bet of the Week Record: 10-6-1 +685

DFS Lock of the Week: Zach Reese - 13-2

Fanduel Captain: Reese/Goff

Erin Blanchfield (13-2-0) v. Maycee Barber (14-2-0)

Erin Blanchfield (High-end GPP/Cash option)

Height: 5'4" – Reach: 66" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 13 wins (2 KO/TKO, 4 submissions, 7 decisions)

Well-rounded grappler with strong top control

Maintains a relentless pace into deep rounds

Maycee Barber (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Switch

Record: 14 wins (6 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 6 decisions)

Aggressive striker riding a six-fight win streak

Prefers to keep fights standing and push the pace

DFS Perspective: Blanchfield's control and grappling advantage make her one of the strongest plays on the card. While Barber has been surging, she's never dealt with a pressure-wrestler like Blanchfield. Expect Blanchfield to dictate where this fight takes place and work her game for three rounds, or find a finish if openings appear.

UFC Vegas 107 Pick: Blanchfield

Interested in backing this or other selections on sites like PrizePicks? Check out the Best MMA Picks & Prop Bets by comparing lines to our projections using the RotoWire Picks & Props tool.

Mateusz Gamrot (24-3-0) v. Ludovit Klein (23-4-1)

Mateusz Gamrot (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 24 wins (8 KO/TKO, 5 submissions, 11 decisions)

Elite wrestler with relentless takedown pressure

Averages 5.25 takedowns per 15 minutes in the UFC

L'udovit Klein

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 23 wins (9 KO/TKO, 8 submissions, 6 decisions)

Powerful striker with a six-fight unbeaten streak

Effective counter-striker with solid takedown defense

DFS Perspective: This could be a bit of a trap spot for Gamrot. While he's one of the best wrestlers in the division, he's shown clear struggles when he can't secure takedowns consistently. Klein's takedown defense has been excellent, and if he keeps it standing, he could frustrate Gamrot throughout. I still favor Gamrot to edge it out with pressure and control, but it may end up being a low-scoring affair for DFS purposes. Temper expectations here.

UFC Vegas 107 Pick: Gamrot

Ramiz Brahimaj (11-5-0) v. Billy Ray Goff (9-3-0)

Ramiz Brahimaj (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11 wins (1 KO/TKO, 10 submissions, 0 decisions)

Submission specialist with all wins via submission

Aggressive grappler who seeks early finishes

Billy Goff (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Switch

Record: 9 wins (7 KO/TKO, 0 submissions, 2 decisions)

Powerful striker with a high finish rate

Prefers to keep fights standing and press the pace

DFS Perspective: This matchup presents a classic striker vs. grappler scenario. Brahimaj's path to victory lies in his submission skills, aiming to take the fight to the ground early. Goff, on the other hand, will look to utilize his striking power to keep the fight standing and seek a knockout. The outcome heavily depends on who can implement their game plan first. Both fighters offer high upside for GPP formats, but they also come with risks if they cannot impose their preferred fighting style.

UFC Vegas 107 Pick: Goff

Dustin Jacoby (20-9-1) v. Bruno Lopes (14-1-0)

Dustin Jacoby (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 20 wins (13 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 6 decisions)

Technical kickboxer with a high-volume striking approach

Strong takedown defense; prefers to keep fights standing

Bruno Lopes (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14 wins (6 KO/TKO, 5 submissions, 3 decisions)

Aggressive striker with a forward-pressure style

Solid grappling skills with heavy top control

DFS Perspective: This matchup features two powerful strikers with contrasting styles. Jacoby's technical kickboxing and experience at the highest level give him an edge in striking exchanges. However, Lopes' aggressive approach and grappling prowess could pose challenges if he closes the distance and takes the fight to the ground. While Jacoby is favored, Lopes' forward pressure and potential to disrupt Jacoby's rhythm make this a fight to watch. DFS players should consider the volatility of this matchup, as it could swing either way depending on who implements their game plan more effectively.

UFC Vegas 107 Pick: Lopes

Ketlen Vieira (14-4-0) v. Macy Chiasson (10-3-0)

Ketlen Vieira

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14 wins (2 KO/TKO, 4 submissions, 8 decisions)

Strong clinch work and top control; excels in grinding decisions

Struggles to maintain pace against rangier, mobile opponents

Macy Chiasson (High-upside GPP/Cash option)

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10 wins (3 KO/TKO, 3 submissions, 4 decisions)

Athletic and aggressive; utilizes reach and physicality effectively

Solid defensive grappling; capable of reversing position and creating scrambles

DFS Perspective: Chiasson presents an intriguing underdog play with high upside in DFS formats. Her size and athleticism could pose significant challenges for Vieira, especially if she maintains distance and leverages her striking advantage. While Vieira has the grappling credentials to control the fight on the ground, Chiasson's defensive skills and ability to scramble may neutralize this advantage. Given Chiasson's potential for a finish and her underdog status, she offers considerable value in GPP contests.

UFC Vegas 107 Pick: Chiasson

Like this underdog suggestion? Try it out with different lineup combinations and generate DFS lineups for mass entry with our DraftKings UFC Lineup Optimizer.

Zach Reese (8-2-0) v. Dusko Todorovic (12-5-0)

Zachary Reese (Excellent play for all DFS formats)

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Switch

Record: 8 wins (5 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 1 decision)

Aggressive striker with a high finish rate

All wins achieved via stoppage, showcasing potent knockout power

Dusko Todorovic (Risky GPP option)

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12 wins (8 KO/TKO, 3 submissions, 1 decision)

Struggles with striking defense; susceptible to early knockouts

Potential for early finish, but carries significant risk

DFS Perspective: This matchup is a must-play for DFS, given the high likelihood of a knockout. Reese's aggressive style and proven finishing ability make him a strong candidate for an early stoppage, offering high upside in all formats. Todorovic's defensive vulnerabilities further increase the chances of a quick finish. While Todorovic has the power to end the fight himself, the risk associated with his recent performances makes Reese the preferred play.

UFC Vegas 107 Pick: Reese

Allan Nascimento (20-6-0) v. Jafel Filho (16-3-0)

Allan Nascimento (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 20 wins (1 KO/TKO, 15 submissions, 4 decisions)

High-level grappler with 75% of wins by submission

Typically hunts for the back and controls with a relentless pace

Jafel Filho (Slightly stronger GPP play)

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 16 wins (5 KO/TKO, 10 submissions, 1 decision)

Aggressive grappler with finishing instincts

Carries more upside due to pressure and submission setups

DFS Perspective: This is a high-level grappling battle, but I slightly favor Filho for DFS due to the pressure he brings early. Nascimento is crafty and will be dangerous if he gets to the back, but Filho has shown he can thrive in scrambles and push the pace. With both fighters capable of ending it on the mat, it's a sneaky GPP spot, but Filho feels like the better value play overall.

UFC Vegas 107 Pick: Filho

Jordan Leavitt (11-3-0) v. Kurt Holobaugh (21-9-0)

Jordan Leavitt (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 11 wins (2 KO/TKO, 6 submissions, 3 decisions)

Unorthodox grappler with creative submission setups

Prefers to engage in scrambles and exploit openings on the ground

Kurt Holobaugh

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 21 wins (7 KO/TKO, 10 submissions, 4 decisions)

Experienced striker with a solid grappling foundation

Won The Ultimate Fighter 31 Lightweight Tournament

DFS Perspective: This matchup features two fighters with contrasting styles. Leavitt's unconventional grappling approach could pose problems for Holobaugh if the fight goes to the ground. However, Holobaugh's experience and striking prowess may allow him to keep the fight standing and control the pace. Given the potential for a finish on either side, this bout presents a moderate-risk, moderate-reward scenario for GPP formats. However, a decision likely yields a lower score.

UFC Vegas 107 Pick: Leavitt

Andreas Gustafsson (11-2-0) v. Trevin Giles (16-7-0)

Andreas Gustafsson (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11 wins (8 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 1 decisions)

Prefers to dictate the fight with pressure and ground control

Riding a three-fight win streak, showcasing improved striking

Trevin Giles (Low-end GPP option)

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 16 wins (6 KO/TKO, 5 submissions, 5 decisions)

Struggled recently, entering this bout on a three-fight losing streak

Susceptible to pressure and has shown vulnerabilities against aggressive opponents

DFS Perspective: Gustafsson's relentless wrestling and pressure make him a compelling option in GPP formats. His ability to control opponents on the ground could neutralize Giles' striking advantage. However, Giles' experience and well-rounded skill set shouldn't be overlooked. If he can manage the pressure and keep the fight standing, he has the tools to make it competitive. Given the dynamics, Gustafsson offers higher upside, especially if he can implement his game plan effectively.

UFC Vegas 107 Pick: Gustaffson

Rayanne dos Santos (14-8-0) v. Alice Ardelean (9-7-0)

Rayanne Amanda (Strong cash game play)

Height: 5'2" – Reach: 62" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14 wins (2 KO/TKO, 8 submissions, 4 decisions)

Former Invicta FC Atomweight Champion with a well-rounded skill set

High-level grappler with 8 submission victories

Alice Ardelean (Low-end GPP option)

Height: 5'3" – Reach: 62" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 9 wins (4 KO/TKO, 4 submissions, 1 decisions)

Primarily a striker with limited high-level experience

Recent UFC performances have highlighted vulnerabilities in her ground game

DFS Perspective: Rayanne dos Santos enters this matchup as a significant favorite, reflecting her experience and skill set. Her grappling prowess makes her a reliable option for cash games. While a finish is possible, the fight is expected to go the distance, suggesting a moderate DFS ceiling. Alice Ardelean, with her striking-focused style, faces a challenging opponent in dos Santos. Her path to victory is limited, and she presents a high-risk, low-reward option for GPP formats.

UFC Vegas 107 Pick: Santos

RotoWire has the latest in UFC betting odds & fighter prop bets for every event, plus compares markets across multiple legal sportsbooks.

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.