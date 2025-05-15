UFC Vegas 106 Burns vs. Morales DFS Analysis: Drake's Takes

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

Top DFS Picks and Betting Strategies for UFC Vegas 106

The top UFC betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Vegas 106 card are up, as well as breakdowns of betting and lineup strategy, plus predictions for the entire event.

2025 Overall Picks: 137-57-1 ~ Dog Picks 23-14-1

Drake's Bet of the Week: Sodiq Yusuff +120

Bet of the Week Record: 10-5-1 +785

DFS Lock of the Week: Nursulton Ruziboev - 12-2

Fanduel Captain: Camillo/Ruziboev

Gilbert Burns (22-8-0) v. Michael Morales (17-0-0)

Gilbert Burns (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains with the Treining Lab

Record: 6 wins by KO/TKO, 9 by submission, 7 by decision

Former UFC Welterweight Title Challenger

Michael Morales (High-upside GPP/Cash play)

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 79" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Entram Gym

Record: 12 wins by KO/TKO, 1 by submission, 4 by decision

Undefeated prospect with a 17-0 record

DFS Perspective: Morales is an undefeated prospect with a 17-0 record, known for his striking and finishing ability. Burns, a former title challenger, brings a wealth of experience and a dangerous ground game. If Morales can keep the fight standing, his reach and striking could give him the edge. However, Burns' grappling and experience in five-round fights make him a formidable opponent. This matchup presents a classic striker vs. grappler scenario, making both fighters viable GPP options.

UFC Vegas 106 Pick: Morales

Paul Craig (17-9-1) v. Rodolfo Bellato (12-2-1)

Paul Craig (GPP Dart Throw)

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Higher Level Martial Arts

Record: 4 wins by KO/TKO, 13 by submission, 0 by decision

Former BAMMA Light Heavyweight Champion

Rodolfo Bellato (High-upside GPP play)

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at KO Squad MMA

Record: 7 wins by KO/TKO, 4 by submission, 1 by decision

Known for explosive striking and finishing ability

DFS Perspective: Bellato's aggressive striking and finishing ability make him a strong GPP play. Craig is dangerous on the ground, but Bellato's power and reach advantage could be the difference if he keeps the fight standing. If Craig can't get it to the mat early, Bellato's pressure might overwhelm him. I favor Bellato's upside in this spot.

UFC Vegas 106 Pick: Bellato

Sodiq Yusuff (13-4-0) v. Mairon Santos (15-1-0)

Sodiq Yusuff (Mid-range GPP/Cash option)

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Team Lloyd Irvin

Record: 6 wins by KO/TKO, 0 by submission, 7 by decision

Known for explosive striking and finishing ability

Mairon Santos

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Chute Boxe Diego Lima

Record: 8 wins by KO/TKO, 2 by submission, 3 by decision

Riding a 5-fight win streak

DFS Perspective: Yusuff's explosive striking and finishing ability make him a strong GPP play. Santos brings a solid win streak and a slight reach advantage, which could pose challenges. However, Yusuff's experience and power give him the edge in this matchup. If he can dictate the pace and keep the fight standing, Yusuff should be able to secure the victory.

UFC Vegas 106 Pick: Yusuff

Nursulton Ruziboev (35-9-2) v. Dustin Stoltzfus (16-6-0)

Nursulton Ruziboev (High-upside GPP/Cash play)

Height: 6'5" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Legion Fight Club

Record: 10 wins by KO/TKO, 8 by submission, 3 by decision

Riding a 6-fight win streak

Dustin Stoltzfus

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Balance Studios

Record: 5 wins by KO/TKO, 5 by submission, 6 by decision

Known for a well-rounded skill set and durability

DFS Perspective: I like Ruziboev in this spot. Stoltzfus is durable and well-rounded, but Ruziboev's aggression and ability to finish make him a real threat. If he can dictate the pace and keep the fight standing, he could find a finish. Solid GPP option with upside.

UFC Vegas 106 Pick: Ruziboev

Julian Erosa (31-11-0) v. Melquizael Costa (23-7-0)

Julian Erosa (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Southpaw

Trains at Xtreme Couture

Record: 12 wins by KO/TKO, 14 by submission, 5 by decision

Known for high-volume striking and submission skills

Melquizael Costa (High-upside GPP play)

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Southpaw

Trains at Chute Boxe

Record: 7 wins by KO/TKO, 8 by submission, 8 by decision

Aggressive striker with finishing ability

DFS Perspective: I'm on Costa in this spot. Erosa is experienced and tough, but he's also hittable and tends to get drawn into brawls. Costa's pressure and finishing ability make him a strong GPP target here. If he lands clean early, this could be a quick night.

UFC Vegas 106 Pick: Costa

Matheus Camilo (9-2-0) v. Gabe Green (11-5-0)

Matheus Camilo (High-upside GPP play)

Height: 5'9" – Reach: N/A – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Xtreme Couture

Record: 4 wins by KO/TKO, 2 by submission, 3 by decision

Promotional newcomer with finishing ability

Gabriel Green (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Switch

Trains at Tracy Hess' Subfighter MMA

Record: 4 wins by KO/TKO, 6 by submission, 1 by decision

Known for aggressive striking and durability

DFS Perspective: Camilo's finishing ability and reach advantage make him a high-upside GPP play. Green is aggressive and durable, but Camilo's power could be the difference if he keeps the fight standing. If Green can push the pace and utilize his experience, he might grind out a decision or snag an early stoppage himself. However, I lean towards Camilo's potential for an early finish in this matchup.

UFC Vegas 106 Pick: Camilo

Jared Gordon (20-7-0) v. Thiago Moises (19-8-0)

Jared Gordon

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Sanford MMA

Record: 7 wins by KO/TKO, 2 by submission, 11 by decision

Known for relentless pace and durability

Thiago Moises (Mid-Range GPP play)

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at American Top Team

Record: 4 wins by KO/TKO, 8 by submission, 7 by decision

Former RFA Lightweight Champion

DFS Perspective: This matchup pits Gordon's relentless pace against Moises's technical prowess. Gordon is known for pushing the pace and wearing down opponents. However, Moises's submission skills and technical striking give him the edge if he can control the fight's tempo. Given Moises's finishing ability, he presents a higher upside for GPP lineups.

UFC Vegas 106 Pick: Moises

Connor Matthews (7-3-0) v. Yadier del Valle (8-0-0)

Connor Matthews

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 71" – Stance: Switch

Trains at New England Cartel

Record: 1 wins by KO/TKO, 5 by submission, 1 by decision

Former USAF combat controller with strong grappling background

Yadier Del Valle (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Southpaw

Trains at Gracie Barra Houston

Record: 2 wins by KO/TKO, 2 by submission, 4 by decision

Undefeated prospect known for relentless pressure and well-rounded skills

DFS Perspective: Del Valle enters this bout as a significant favorite, showcasing a relentless pace and a well-rounded skill set. While Matthews brings a strong grappling background, his recent performances have raised concerns about his durability and adaptability at the UFC level. Del Valle is expected to control the fight, but given his methodical approach, this bout may not yield high DFS scores. Consider Del Valle as a mid-range GPP option, but temper expectations in DFS.

UFC Vegas 106 Pick: Del Valle

Luana Santos (8-2-0) v. Tainara Lisboa (7-2-0)

Luana Santos (Mid-range GPP/Cash option)

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at 011 MMA Team

Record: 1 wins by KO/TKO, 4 by submission, 3 by decision

Known for aggressive striking and forward pressure

Tainara Lisboa

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at DAMAS 013

Record: 3 wins by KO/TKO, 3 by submission, 1 by decision

Muay Thai specialist with finishing ability

DFS Perspective: I'm higher on Santos in this matchup. Her forward pressure and activity on the feet should allow her to outwork Lisboa across three rounds. She's live in GPPs due to her pace, but also makes a strong case for cash contests thanks to her work rate and durability. Expect her to push the pace and rack up volume over time.

UFC Vegas 106 Pick: Santos

Denise Gomes (10-3-0) v. Elise Reed (8-4-0)

Denise Gomes (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5'2" – Reach: 63" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at GAEA Project

Record: 6 wins by KO/TKO, 0 by submission, 4 by decision

Riding a two-fight win streak

Elise Reed

Height: 5'3" – Reach: 63" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Kickside Martial Arts

Record: 2 wins by KO/TKO, 0 by submission, 6 by decision

Former CFFC Strawweight Champion

DFS Perspective: Gomes is the side I'm on here. She's shown improved striking and has the power advantage. Reed is tough and could drag this out, but I expect Gomes to control the pace and land the more impactful shots. Consider her a solid GPP play with moderate scoring potential.

UFC Vegas 106 Pick: Gomes

Hyun Sung Park (9-0-0) v. Carlos Hernandez (10-4-0)

Hyun Sung Park (High-upside GPP/Cash play)

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 66" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at MMA Story

Record: 4 wins by KO/TKO, 4 by submission, 1 by decision

Aggressive striker with finishing ability

Carlos Hernandez

Height: 5'8" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at VFS Academy

Record: 0 win by KO/TKO, 4 by submission, 6 by decision

Known for technical striking and durability

DFS Perspective: I'm very high on Park in this spot. He's faster, more technical, and has the edge everywhere this fight goes. Hernandez is tough, but Park's ability to mix it up with crisp striking and sharp grappling should be too much. He makes for a strong GPP and cash option.

UFC Vegas 106 Pick: Park

Luana Pinheiro (11-4-0) v. Tecia Pennington (14-7-0)

Luana Pinheiro

Height: 5'2" – Reach: 62" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at BH Rhinos

Record: 2 wins by KO/TKO, 5 by submission, 3 by decision

Aggressive grappler with finishing ability

Tecia Pennington (Mid-range GPP option)

Height: 5'1" – Reach: 60" – Stance: Orthodox

Trains at Pound 4 Pound

Record: 1 win by KO/TKO, 1 by submission, 12 by decision

Known for high-volume striking and durability

DFS Perspective: This matchup features Pennington's high-volume striking against Pinheiro's aggressive grappling. Pennington's durability and pace make her a solid option for cash contests. However, Pinheiro's finishing ability and submission skills provide a higher ceiling for GPP formats. If Pinheiro can close the distance and implement her grappling, she could secure an early finish. However, she has given us little to count on over the last three fights and should be considered a deep dart throw in GPP contests.

UFC Vegas 106 Pick: Pennington

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

