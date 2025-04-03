Anthony Gill News: Suiting up Thursday

Gill (hip) is available for Thursday's game versus the Magic.

After sitting out two straight games due to a left hip strain, Gill returned to action in Wednesday's 116-111 win over the Kings, finishing with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes. He had initially been listed as questionable heading into the second leg of the Wizards' back-to-back set, but he'll be given the green light to play Thursday.