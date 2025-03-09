Aaron Jones News: Sticking with Minnesota

The Vikings signed Jones to a two-year, $20 million contract Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter adds that this contract includes $13 million in guaranteed salary, and his $10 million average annual salary will make Jones the sixth-highest-paid running back in the NFL by this metric. Jones signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Vikings after being let go by Green Bay last offseason and put up a career-best 1,138 rushing yards across 17 regular-season games in 2024. The 29-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the year including a lingering quad issue that carried into the playoffs. Yet, he logged a career-high 255 rushing attempts and was an integral piece of Minnesota's offense all year. The Vikings appear set to begin their transition to J.J. McCarthy (Achilles) as the team's long-term starting quarterback moving forward, as last year's starter Sam Darnold will likely get a significant payday elsewhere with numerous teams looking for immediate help at starting quarterback. Jones' return will provide some significant stability to the Vikings' offense whether or not McCarthy is ready to step in under center by Week 1. With Cam Akers also currently slated to hit free agency, it's likely Minnesota will look to add a new No. 2 running back this offseason who can help share the load with Jones moving forward.