Adam Thielen Injury: Limited in practice

Thielen (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Thielen said Monday that he anticipates returning this Sunday against the Chiefs, although he wasn't quite ready to guarantee it and said he'd have to see how he feels during practice this week. His impending return may cost rookie Jalen Coker playing time, or the Panthers could adjust by putting Coker on the perimeter and moving David Moore to the bench.