Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Aiyuk headshot

Brandon Aiyuk Injury: Progressing with injury recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

GM John Lynch relayed Monday that Aiyuk, who tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee in October, met with Dr. Neal ElAttrache last week and got "good reviews" in terms of the progress he's made in his injury recovery, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

That said, there is still no concrete timetable for Aiyuk's return to action. Either way, Lynch noted that despite recent trade speculation, he expects the 2020 first-rounder -- who the 49ers signed to a four-year, $120 million extension last August -- to remain with the team this coming season. Aiyuk (due a $22.85 million bonus Tuesday) recorded 25 catches (on 47 targets) for 374 yards in seven games prior to his injury, and once fully healthy is in line to headline a San Francisco WR corps that no longer includes Deebo Samuel. For now, the top available options behind Aiyuk are Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson.

Brandon Aiyuk
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now