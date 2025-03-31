Brandon Aiyuk Injury: Progressing with injury recovery

GM John Lynch relayed Monday that Aiyuk, who tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee in October, met with Dr. Neal ElAttrache last week and got "good reviews" in terms of the progress he's made in his injury recovery, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

That said, there is still no concrete timetable for Aiyuk's return to action. Either way, Lynch noted that despite recent trade speculation, he expects the 2020 first-rounder -- who the 49ers signed to a four-year, $120 million extension last August -- to remain with the team this coming season. Aiyuk (due a $22.85 million bonus Tuesday) recorded 25 catches (on 47 targets) for 374 yards in seven games prior to his injury, and once fully healthy is in line to headline a San Francisco WR corps that no longer includes Deebo Samuel. For now, the top available options behind Aiyuk are Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson.