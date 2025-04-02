VSiN: McKechnie's Bets for NFL Win Totals

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss NFL Win Totals with RotoWire football expert John McKechnie. John starts by diving into expected wins for the 49ers, a team that faced lots of adversity last season, which included an ugly year from Brandon Aiyuk. John explains six win total wagers that he likes. The fellas then end with some Draft talk regarding the New York Giants and their number three pick. (Segment aired Tuesday, 4-1-2025)

