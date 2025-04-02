NFL Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
VSiN: McKechnie's Bets for NFL Win Totals

VSiN: McKechnie's Bets for NFL Win Totals

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
John McKechnie 
Nick Whalen 
Published on April 2, 2025
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Pre-draft tools & reports
  • Custom advice for your draft and in-season
  • Advanced Auction Values and Projections
Baseball

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss NFL Win Totals with RotoWire football expert John McKechnie. John starts by diving into expected wins for the 49ers, a team that faced lots of adversity last season, which included an ugly year from Brandon Aiyuk. John explains six win total wagers that he likes. The fellas then end with some Draft talk regarding the New York Giants and their number three pick.  (Segment aired Tuesday, 4-1-2025)

Get your first month of VSiN Pro FREE with promo code "Roto" at checkout and gain access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits, expert betting guides, and more. Visit vsin.com/subscribe/?tpcc=rotowire to sign up now. Jeff and Nick host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific.  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.
 

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Pre-draft tools & reports
  • Custom advice for your draft and in-season
  • Advanced Auction Values and Projections
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
John McKechnie
John McKechnie
John is the 2016 and 2021 FSWA College Writer of the Year winner. He is a Maryland native and graduate of the University of Georgia. He's been writing for RotoWire since 2014.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Dynasty Top 100
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Dynasty Top 100
NFL Free Agency: Breaking Down All 32 Teams
NFL Free Agency: Breaking Down All 32 Teams
VSiN: Jim's NFL Free Agency Review
VSiN: Jim's NFL Free Agency Review
Best Ball Journal: Post-Combine ADP Movement Among Rookies
Best Ball Journal: Post-Combine ADP Movement Among Rookies
VSiN: Bartel on Latest NFL News
VSiN: Bartel on Latest NFL News
VSiN: McKechnie on Deebo, NFL Combine & NFL Draft Bets
VSiN: McKechnie on Deebo, NFL Combine & NFL Draft Bets