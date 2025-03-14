Cooper Kupp News: Finds new home in Pacific Northwest

The Seahawks and Kupp agreed to terms of a contract Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, it's a three-year deal for Kupp, who spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Rams. Kupp will join a receiving corps that moved on from DK Metcalf (traded to the Steelers) and Tyler Lockett (released) this offseason, meaning he'll be working with third-year pro Jaxon Smith-Njigba and veteran vertical threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling in an offense led by new QB Sam Darnold. Since his standout 145-1,947-16 performance on 191 targets in 2021, Kupp hasn't surpassed 75 catches, 812 yards or six touchdowns in any of the ensuing three campaigns while missing 18 regular-season contests during that span.