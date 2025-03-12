Cooper Kupp News: Released by Rams

The Rams are releasing Kupp, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Unable to find a trade, the Rams will instead make Kupp a free agent right at the start of the new league year. He figures to have plenty of suitors, with Peter Schrager of FOX Sports already reporting that at least three teams are interested. He's never averaged less than 57.9 yards per game over the course of a season, but Kupp missed at least five games each of the past thee years and finished 2024 with career lows for yards per catch (10.6) and yards per target (7.1). He'll turn 32 in June, making it unlikely that his next contract contains any guaranteed money beyond 2025-26.