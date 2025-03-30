Dak Prescott Injury: Slated to be limited this offseason

Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said Sunday that Prescott (hamstring) will participate in a limited fashion to begin the offseason program, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Jones added that Prescott is continuing to do well in his recovery from a season-ending torn right hamstring, saying, "He's very thrilled with where he is. And I know the trainers are too," according to Machota." The 31-year-old underwent season-ending surgery in mid-November, and his timeline for a full recovery was expected to take about three months, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. As one of the teams that hired a new head coach, Dallas' offseason workouts are scheduled to start April 7, which is two weeks earlier than teams with no head coaching change. These early workouts will be the best opportunity to evaluate Prescott's health until the mandatory OTAs and minicamp that typically occur during mid-June. The start date for this offseason's OTAs has yet to be determined. The quarterback had middling production through eight games last season with 11 touchdowns to eight interceptions while completing 65 percent of his passes. Participating in the offseason program under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who was elevated from offensive coordinator this offseason, could be critical as Prescott aims to bounce back in 2025.