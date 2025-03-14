Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Dante Fowler headshot

Dante Fowler News: Links up with Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

The Cowboys signed Fowler to a one-year contract worth up to $8 million Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Fowler impressed with 10.5 sacks across 17 regular-season appearances with the Commanders in 2024, just the second double-digit sack year of his nine seasons to date in the NFL. Now heading into year 10, Fowler will get an opportunity to keep up his momentum as an integral part of Dallas' pass rush, a unit headlined by Micah Parsons. The landing spot could allow him to maintain some fantasy value in IDP formats.

Dante Fowler
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now