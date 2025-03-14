Dante Fowler News: Links up with Dallas

The Cowboys signed Fowler to a one-year contract worth up to $8 million Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Fowler impressed with 10.5 sacks across 17 regular-season appearances with the Commanders in 2024, just the second double-digit sack year of his nine seasons to date in the NFL. Now heading into year 10, Fowler will get an opportunity to keep up his momentum as an integral part of Dallas' pass rush, a unit headlined by Micah Parsons. The landing spot could allow him to maintain some fantasy value in IDP formats.