Job Battles: Camp Adjustments 2

This article is part of our Job Battles series.

Not much of an update here – Smith as unremarkable in his preseason start against Chicago, and Lock missed the game due to COVID. It's unclear whether the game or Lock's absence will matter, but Smith was the general slight favorite beforehand and it's hard to believe the missed time is helpful for Lock.

It's doubtful that anyone truly wins a competition like this – no one is standing out, and whoever 'wins' is highly likely to be replaced at some point in the season. With that said, Pickett had the best game against the Jaguars, completing 6-of-7 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown while playing with the starters in the second quarter. Trubisky started the game and completed 5-of-8 passes for 60 yards but was nearly intercepted and didn't manage the pass rush well. Rudolph completed 17-of-21 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown while mostly working with backups.

QUARTERBACKS

Mitch Trubisky vs Kenny Pickett vs Mason Rudolph, PIT

Geno Smith vs Drew Lock, SEA

RUNNING BACKS

Devin Singletary vs James Cook vs Zack Moss, BUF

There's no truly new information in this battle, but all three of Singletary, Cook and Moss played notable roles in Buffalo's preseason game against Denver, and all three players produced at almost an automatic level (so did fringe players Duke Johnson and Raheem Blackshear). Buffalo had Denver's number to the point that it wasn't a serious matchup, but Singletary (four carries for 39 yards), Cook (four carries for 38 yards) and Moss (four carries for 19 yards and two touchdowns) might have provided a glimpse of how their rotation might work in the regular season; each of the three playing at a generally high level, but with their functions separated into sub-package specifics depending on the play concept and the play situation. Singletary is expected to be the general starter, with Cook perhaps focusing on passing downs and hurryup situations. Moss could also factor into hurryup situations but might more so stand out for short yardage and between-the-tackles running.

Dameon Pierce vs Marlon Mack, HOU

Pierce was exempted from Houston's preseason game against the Rams, raising strong suspicion that he is not only a featured part of the Houston offense already, but perhaps the clear lead running back. Mack and Rex Burkhead both played in the game – even starting quarterback Davis Mills played in the game – but Pierce and Brandin Cooks did not. Although Pierce never carried a full workload at Florida, he has the build to withstand punishment at 5-foot-10, 218 pounds, and his production in college was otherwise stellar. Poor offense or not, Pierce will hold considerable fantasy upside if he's Houston's starting back, and he has more pass-catching upside than Mack would as starter.

Isiah Pacheco vs Jerick McKinnon vs Ronald Jones, KC

The same as last week, Pacheco and McKinnon appear roster locks while Jones appears... something less than that. Jones only played with the backups in the second half of Kansas City's game against Washington, catching his only target for four yards. That he only played late is bad for Jones, but if he's on the roster bubble (and it seems like he is), then it's bizarre that the Chiefs didn't give him more touches and snaps when sub-practice squad types like Derrick Gore and Tayon Fleet-Davis both saw five carries. If Kansas City is unsure of Jones, wouldn't they want to use those reps to evaluate him? Perhaps they have already decided Jones' fate, but even in that case it would be strange for the Chiefs to so much as activate Jones for the game when they could cut him and evaluate other players.

Zamir White vs Kenyan Drake, LV

The Raiders left Josh Jacobs, Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden inactive for their most recent preseason game, indicating they will make the final roster. That left White and Drake active against Miami, and seemingly battling for the same final roster spot as the fourth running back. If only one can win, then Drake almost certainly must lose. While it's not unheard of for a fourth-round pick rookie to get cut, White has given the Raiders no reason to do such a thing. Drake, meanwhile, has no conceivable function on the Raiders roster if they keep him.

Tyrion Davis-Price vs Jordan Mason, SF

It would be an upset and generally unprecedented for a third-round pick like Davis-Price to get cut, even if he isn't actually worth a roster spot. Davis-Price is more likely to get claimed on waivers than Mason, so Mason is the likely practice squad target of the 49ers while Davis-Price might shape up to be a healthy scratch whenever Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson and Trey Sermon are healthy. With that said, Mason has reportedly been as good or better than Davis-Price in training camp, and Mason was the more effective player in San Francisco's preseason game against Minnesota, running for 57 yards on nine carries while TDP ran for 41 on 10 carries.

Antonio Gibson vs Brian Robinson, WAS

Robinson started Washington's preseason game against Kansas City, but Gibson also played on the first drive. Many decided and stated in headlines that Robinson is therefore the starter, but the willingness to make any final personnel proclamation on the basis of snap sequence in the second week of preseason has not historically fared well for anyone. Robinson in any case ran for 31 yards on eight carries while Gibson ran for three yards on two carries and caught three of four targets for 37 yards.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Lance McCutcheon vs Ben Skowronek, LAR

Perhaps it's a bit hasty to think McCutcheon could steal reps from Skowronek, especially when McCutcheon made the rookie mistake of running out the clock inbounds rather than getting out of bounds to stop it in the Rams' preseason game against Houston. Sean McVay cares about the ability to follow assignments as much as he does talent, especially in his backups. No matter how much McCutcheon rakes in the preseason, he won't kick out Skowronek if he's messing up assignments. With that said, McCutcheon has been consistently productive this preseason, and the undrafted rookie out of Montana State might have shown too much for the Rams to sneak him to their practice squad. Skowronek is basically a glorified tight end and should make the roster either way due to his differentiated functions, but McCutcheon's 10 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns is eye-catching production. McCutcheon was very productive at the FCS level and is no worse than an average athlete.

TIGHT ENDS

Isaiah Likely vs Charlie Kolar, BAL

Likely and Kolar were both very productive players in college, but their prospect profiles diverge on least two points; namely athleticism and tape quality. Kolar is the much more gifted athlete, boasting a 4.62-second pro day 40 at 6-foot-7, 248 pounds and outclassing Likely's 4.83-second 40 at 6-foot-5, 238 pounds, but Likely is more refined from scrimmage and plays a cleaner game as a pass catcher. Kolar was very productive at Iowa State but seemed somewhat off rhythm at times and seemed to get by on the basis of being a fast 6-foot-7 guy. Kolar could/should still have his place in the Baltimore offense as a role player, but Likely has dominated in preseason to the point that there's now the suspicion that Likely might function a lot like the WR3 in the Ravens offense, which loves to play big and run often. Likely might be 'too slow' to be a conventional slot receiver, but he's so slick as a route runner that defenses might feel the need to counter with a defensive back rather than a linebacker, in which case the Ravens could bully on the ground until they get a more vulnerable coverage target. Perhaps the odds are not good for Likely to make a mainstream fantasy impact behind Mark Andrews, but at the very least he's given the Ravens a lot to think about.

Albert Okwuegbunam vs Nathaniel Hackett, DEN

While most Broncos starters rested in Denver's preseason game against Buffalo, Okwuegbunam was made to play almost the entire game, even though he's listed as the TE1 on Denver's depth chart. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said afterward that Okwuegbunam 'needs the reps,' which may or not be all he's thinking. Hackett's gripes clearly have to do with blocking – something the first-year head coach should just get over if he must – because Okwuegbunam is an uncommon pass-catching talent and the Broncos are in trouble if they don't get production from him. Rookie third-round pick Greg Dulcich (hamstring) is still out and will never have the ability to block as an upjumped slow wide receiver, so it's unclear what point Hackett thinks he's making. He should start spending less time making Okwuegbunam pass block Dante Fowler types one on one and spend more time thinking about how to get the ball to a 258-pounder with a 4.49 40. Coaches who can't see the big picture and run out the talent they inherit do not last long.