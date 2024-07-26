Fantasy Football
2024 Dallas Cowboys Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Erik Siegrist
Published on July 26, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Dallas Cowboys

After another disappointing early playoff exit, the Cowboys failed to make any big additions to the roster this offseason, instead watching defensive coordinator Dan Quinn take the head coaching job in Washington while Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith and others left in free agency. A cap crunch created by Dak Prescott's contract situation forced the team to fill those holes with younger, cheaper players, but it also put Mike McCarthy back on the hot seat, even after three straight 12-win regular seasons.

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Mike McCarthy (Year 5)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Brian Schottenheimer (Year 2) – Air Coryell
  • Defensive Coordinator: Mike Zimmer (Year 1) – 4-3 scheme
  • Bye Week: 7

Full 2024 Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart

Full 2023 Dallas Cowboys Stats

Stats to Know for the Dallas Cowboys

  • 2023 Record: 12-5
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .446 (30th)
  • 2023 Point Differential: +194 (2nd)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 61% (12th)
  • 2023 PROE: +3.0% (4th)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 8th
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,122 (3rd)1,014 (2nd)
Points509 (1st)315 (5th)
Turnovers16 (T-2nd)26 (T-12th)
Yards6,317 (5th)5,095 (5th)
Rush Yards1.920 (14th)1,910 (16th)
Pass Yards4,397 (3rd)3,185 (5th)
Drives169 (32nd)178 (6th)
Yards per Drive37.3 (2nd)28.5 (9th)
Points per Drive2.67 (2nd)1.75 (10th)

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsNoneEzekiel ElliottNoneNone
  Royce Freeman  
     
Veteran DeparturesNoneTony PollardMichael GallupSean McKeon
     

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsNoneEric KendricksGareon Conley
  Damien Wilson 
    
Veteran DeparturesDorance ArmstrongLeighton Vander EschStephon Gilmore
 Dante Fowler Jayron Kearse
 Johnathan Hankins  
 Neville Gallimore  

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
129Tyler GuytonT
256Marshawn KneelandDE
373Cooper BeebeC
387Marist LiufauLB
5174Caelen CarsonCB
6216Ryan FlournoyWR
7233Nathan ThomasT
7244Justin RogersDT

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Is this Dak Prescott's last season in Dallas? Jerry Jones has dragged his heels on offering the 30-year-old quarterback a contract extension, and as a result the market has exploded, putting Prescott in line for a deal with an AAV in excess of $50 million and more than $100 million in guaranteed money. Given Prescott's 2-5 playoff record, the Cowboys could be having second thoughts about making that kind of offer to him.

Prescott did his part during the 2023 regular season, though, staying healthy and leading the NFL with 36 touchdown passes while posting a career-best 105.9 quarterback rating. He seems to be a good fit for Mike McCarthy's scheme, and if 2024 does prove to be a contract year for him, Prescott could take things to another level as he seeks to bring home the biggest free-agent contract in NFL history.

Prescott's situation has frozen the team's ability to spend much money elsewhere, which has left CeeDee Lamb's own contract extension talks in limbo. The wideout is coming off a career-best campaign that saw him lead the NFL with 135 catches and finish second to Tyreek Hill with 1,749 receiving yards and third in the league with 12 touchdowns. He also watched Justin Jefferson reset the receiver market in June. Lamb skipped the offseason program, and because he didn't have a new deal by the start of training camp, he's now holding out.

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: WR Jalen Tolbert

Michael Gallup's departure and eventual retirement, a lackluster 2023 season from Brandin Cooks and CeeDee Lamb's contract situation create an opening for a young receiver to step up. Tolbert, a third-round pick in 2022, has needed time to develop his skills and football IQ, but after barely playing as a rookie he showed some flashes of his upside last year and caught his first two NFL touchdowns. The South Alabama product could be poised for a breakout season as he looks to turn his athleticism into production.

😴  Super Sleeper: QB Trey Lance

Should 2024 become a lost season for Dallas, Lance might get a chance to show whether he still has the talent that made him the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Acquired from the 49ers last August, he didn't play a snap last season as he focused on getting back up to speed after two injury-plagued years. Lance is younger than either Bo Nix or Michael Penix, and if he's fully healthy, his arm strength and rushing ability could make him a very dangerous weapon.

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Team Futures

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Player Futures

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 8at Cleveland Browns4:25 PM
2Sep 15New Orleans Saints1:00 PM
3Sep 22Baltimore Ravens4:25 PM
4Sep 26at New York Giants8:15 PM
5Oct 6at Pittsburgh Steelers8:20 PM
6Oct 13Detroit Lions4:25 PM
7Bye  
8Oct 27at San Francisco 49ers8:20 PM
9Nov 3at Atlanta Falcons1:00 PM
10Nov 10Philadelphia Eagles4:25 PM
11Nov 18Houston Texans8:15 PM
12Nov 24at Washington Commanders1:00 PM
13Nov 28New York Giants4:30 PM
14Dec 9Cincinnati Bengals8:15 PM
15Dec 15at Carolina Panthers1:00 PM
16Dec 22Tampa Bay Buccaneers8:20 PM
17Dec 29at Philadelphia Eagles4:25 PM
18TBDWashington CommandersTBD

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Erik Siegrist
Erik Siegrist
Erik Siegrist is an FSWA award-winning columnist who covers all four major North American sports (that means the NHL, not NASCAR) and whose beat extends back to the days when the Nationals were the Expos and the Thunder were the Sonics. He was the inaugural champion of Rotowire's Staff Keeper baseball league. His work has also appeared at Baseball Prospectus.
