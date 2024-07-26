2024 Dallas Cowboys Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Dallas Cowboys

After another disappointing early playoff exit, the Cowboys failed to make any big additions to the roster this offseason, instead watching defensive coordinator Dan Quinn take the head coaching job in Washington while Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith and others left in free agency. A cap crunch created by Dak Prescott's contract situation forced the team to fill those holes with younger, cheaper players, but it also put Mike McCarthy back on the hot seat, even after three straight 12-win regular seasons.

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Mike McCarthy (Year 5)

Mike McCarthy (Year 5) Offensive Coordinator: Brian Schottenheimer (Year 2) – Air Coryell

Brian Schottenheimer (Year 2) – Air Coryell Defensive Coordinator: Mike Zimmer (Year 1) – 4-3 scheme

Mike Zimmer (Year 1) – 4-3 scheme Bye Week: 7

Full 2024 Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart

Full 2023 Dallas Cowboys Stats

Stats to Know for the Dallas Cowboys

2023 Record: 12-5

12-5 2023 Strength of Schedule: .446 (30th)

.446 (30th) 2023 Point Differential: +194 (2nd)

+194 (2nd) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 61% (12th)

61% (12th) 2023 PROE: +3.0% (4th)

+3.0% (4th) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 8th

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,122 (3rd) 1,014 (2nd) Points 509 (1st) 315 (5th) Turnovers 16 (T-2nd) 26 (T-12th) Yards 6,317 (5th) 5,095 (5th) Rush Yards 1.920 (14th) 1,910 (16th) Pass Yards 4,397 (3rd) 3,185 (5th) Drives 169 (32nd) 178 (6th) Yards per Drive 37.3 (2nd) 28.5 (9th) Points per Drive 2.67 (2nd) 1.75 (10th)

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Is this Dak Prescott's last season in Dallas? Jerry Jones has dragged his heels on offering the 30-year-old quarterback a contract extension, and as a result the market has exploded, putting Prescott in line for a deal with an AAV in excess of $50 million and more than $100 million in guaranteed money. Given Prescott's 2-5 playoff record, the Cowboys could be having second thoughts about making that kind of offer to him.

Prescott did his part during the 2023 regular season, though, staying healthy and leading the NFL with 36 touchdown passes while posting a career-best 105.9 quarterback rating. He seems to be a good fit for Mike McCarthy's scheme, and if 2024 does prove to be a contract year for him, Prescott could take things to another level as he seeks to bring home the biggest free-agent contract in NFL history.

Prescott's situation has frozen the team's ability to spend much money elsewhere, which has left CeeDee Lamb's own contract extension talks in limbo. The wideout is coming off a career-best campaign that saw him lead the NFL with 135 catches and finish second to Tyreek Hill with 1,749 receiving yards and third in the league with 12 touchdowns. He also watched Justin Jefferson reset the receiver market in June. Lamb skipped the offseason program, and because he didn't have a new deal by the start of training camp, he's now holding out.

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: WR Jalen Tolbert

Michael Gallup's departure and eventual retirement, a lackluster 2023 season from Brandin Cooks and CeeDee Lamb's contract situation create an opening for a young receiver to step up. Tolbert, a third-round pick in 2022, has needed time to develop his skills and football IQ, but after barely playing as a rookie he showed some flashes of his upside last year and caught his first two NFL touchdowns. The South Alabama product could be poised for a breakout season as he looks to turn his athleticism into production.

😴 Super Sleeper: QB Trey Lance

Should 2024 become a lost season for Dallas, Lance might get a chance to show whether he still has the talent that made him the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Acquired from the 49ers last August, he didn't play a snap last season as he focused on getting back up to speed after two injury-plagued years. Lance is younger than either Bo Nix or Michael Penix, and if he's fully healthy, his arm strength and rushing ability could make him a very dangerous weapon.

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Team Futures

Cowboys Super Bowl 59 odds: 20-1 (10th) via BetRivers Sportsbook

(10th) Cowboys NFC East odds: +165 (2nd) via FanDuel Sportsbook

(2nd) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 9.5 (T-11th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Player Futures

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Schedule