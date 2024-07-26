2024 Dallas Cowboys Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.
Dallas Cowboys
After another disappointing early playoff exit, the Cowboys failed to make any big additions to the roster this offseason, instead watching defensive coordinator Dan Quinn take the head coaching job in Washington while Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith and others left in free agency. A cap crunch created by Dak Prescott's contract situation forced the team to fill those holes with younger, cheaper players, but it also put Mike McCarthy back on the hot seat, even after three straight 12-win regular seasons.
Dallas Cowboys 2024 Vital Information
- Head Coach: Mike McCarthy (Year 5)
- Offensive Coordinator: Brian Schottenheimer (Year 2) – Air Coryell
- Defensive Coordinator: Mike Zimmer (Year 1) – 4-3 scheme
- Bye Week: 7
Full 2024 Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart
Full 2023 Dallas Cowboys Stats
Stats to Know for the Dallas Cowboys
- 2023 Record: 12-5
- 2023 Strength of Schedule: .446 (30th)
- 2023 Point Differential: +194 (2nd)
- 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 61% (12th)
- 2023 PROE: +3.0% (4th)
- 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 8th
|2023 Stats
|Offense
|Defense
|Plays
|1,122 (3rd)
|1,014 (2nd)
|Points
|509 (1st)
|315 (5th)
|Turnovers
|16 (T-2nd)
|26 (T-12th)
|Yards
|6,317 (5th)
|5,095 (5th)
|Rush Yards
|1.920 (14th)
|1,910 (16th)
|Pass Yards
|4,397 (3rd)
|3,185 (5th)
|Drives
|169 (32nd)
|178 (6th)
|Yards per Drive
|37.3 (2nd)
|28.5 (9th)
|Points per Drive
|2.67 (2nd)
|1.75 (10th)
Dallas Cowboys 2024 Key Transactions
Skill Positions
|QB
|RB
|WR
|TE
|Veteran Additions
|None
|Ezekiel Elliott
|None
|None
|Royce Freeman
|Veteran Departures
|None
|Tony Pollard
|Michael Gallup
|Sean McKeon
Defense
|DL
|LB
|DB
|Veteran Additions
|None
|Eric Kendricks
|Gareon Conley
|Damien Wilson
|Veteran Departures
|Dorance Armstrong
|Leighton Vander Esch
|Stephon Gilmore
|Dante Fowler
|Jayron Kearse
|Johnathan Hankins
|Neville Gallimore
Draft Picks
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|1
|29
|Tyler Guyton
|T
|2
|56
|Marshawn Kneeland
|DE
|3
|73
|Cooper Beebe
|C
|3
|87
|Marist Liufau
|LB
|5
|174
|Caelen Carson
|CB
|6
|216
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|7
|233
|Nathan Thomas
|T
|7
|244
|Justin Rogers
|DT
Dallas Cowboys 2024 Top Fantasy Story
Is this Dak Prescott's last season in Dallas? Jerry Jones has dragged his heels on offering the 30-year-old quarterback a contract extension, and as a result the market has exploded, putting Prescott in line for a deal with an AAV in excess of $50 million and more than $100 million in guaranteed money. Given Prescott's 2-5 playoff record, the Cowboys could be having second thoughts about making that kind of offer to him.
Prescott did his part during the 2023 regular season, though, staying healthy and leading the NFL with 36 touchdown passes while posting a career-best 105.9 quarterback rating. He seems to be a good fit for Mike McCarthy's scheme, and if 2024 does prove to be a contract year for him, Prescott could take things to another level as he seeks to bring home the biggest free-agent contract in NFL history.
Prescott's situation has frozen the team's ability to spend much money elsewhere, which has left CeeDee Lamb's own contract extension talks in limbo. The wideout is coming off a career-best campaign that saw him lead the NFL with 135 catches and finish second to Tyreek Hill with 1,749 receiving yards and third in the league with 12 touchdowns. He also watched Justin Jefferson reset the receiver market in June. Lamb skipped the offseason program, and because he didn't have a new deal by the start of training camp, he's now holding out.
Dallas Cowboys 2024 Sleepers
⬆️ Sleeper: WR Jalen Tolbert
Michael Gallup's departure and eventual retirement, a lackluster 2023 season from Brandin Cooks and CeeDee Lamb's contract situation create an opening for a young receiver to step up. Tolbert, a third-round pick in 2022, has needed time to develop his skills and football IQ, but after barely playing as a rookie he showed some flashes of his upside last year and caught his first two NFL touchdowns. The South Alabama product could be poised for a breakout season as he looks to turn his athleticism into production.
😴 Super Sleeper: QB Trey Lance
Should 2024 become a lost season for Dallas, Lance might get a chance to show whether he still has the talent that made him the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Acquired from the 49ers last August, he didn't play a snap last season as he focused on getting back up to speed after two injury-plagued years. Lance is younger than either Bo Nix or Michael Penix, and if he's fully healthy, his arm strength and rushing ability could make him a very dangerous weapon.
Dallas Cowboys 2024 Team Futures
- Cowboys Super Bowl 59 odds: 20-1 (10th) via BetRivers Sportsbook
- Cowboys NFC East odds: +165 (2nd) via FanDuel Sportsbook
- 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 9.5 (T-11th) via FanDuel Sportsbook
Dallas Cowboys 2024 Player Futures
- Dak Prescott 2024 NFL MVP odds: 20-1 (T-9th) via FanDuel Sportsbook
- CeeDee Lamb 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year odds: 10-1 (T-3rd) via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Micah Parsons 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds: 11-2 (T-1st) via DraftKings Sportsbook
Dallas Cowboys 2024 Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff (ET)
|1
|Sep 8
|at Cleveland Browns
|4:25 PM
|2
|Sep 15
|New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM
|3
|Sep 22
|Baltimore Ravens
|4:25 PM
|4
|Sep 26
|at New York Giants
|8:15 PM
|5
|Oct 6
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:20 PM
|6
|Oct 13
|Detroit Lions
|4:25 PM
|7
|Bye
|8
|Oct 27
|at San Francisco 49ers
|8:20 PM
|9
|Nov 3
|at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM
|10
|Nov 10
|Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM
|11
|Nov 18
|Houston Texans
|8:15 PM
|12
|Nov 24
|at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|13
|Nov 28
|New York Giants
|4:30 PM
|14
|Dec 9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|8:15 PM
|15
|Dec 15
|at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM
|16
|Dec 22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|8:20 PM
|17
|Dec 29
|at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM
|18
|TBD
|Washington Commanders
|TBD