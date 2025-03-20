DeAndre Carter Injury: Latches on with Cleveland
The Browns are slated to sign Carter (hamstring) to a one-year contract, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.
Carter turns 32 years old in April and spent last season with the Bears, appearing in 13 regular-season contests. He accrued nine catches for 72 scoreless yards on limited offensive snaps but also handled kickoff and punt returns for Chicago. He missed the final four games with a hamstring injury. Special teams is Carter's calling card and figures to be where he'll mostly operate with the Browns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now