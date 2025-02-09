Deebo Samuel Injury: Gets permission to seek trade

The 49ers have granted Samuel (ribs) and his agent permission to find a trade partner, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Samuel requested a trade during his exit meeting with the team following the conclusion of the regular season, and San Francisco appears willing to comply with the request. After recording a career-best 77 catches for 1,405 yards with 365 rushing yards over 16 regular-season games in 2021, Samuel has struggled to replicate that production, with his best campaign in the three years since being 2023, when he posted a modest 892 receiving yards on 60 receptions along with 225 rushing yards in 15 regular-season contests. The versatile wideout's ability to work as a ball carrier out of the backfield and to return kicks no doubt adds to his appeal, but Samuel has also dealt with various injuries in recent campaigns, and he's played in just 43 of a possible 51 regular-season contests since 2021. Samuel appears to be ready to move on from the 49ers, saying, "It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle (Shanahan) because of the relationship that we have...But I have to do what's best. I'm more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it's best that we find another team."